Korean Cinemas Test Contact-Free Tech for the Post-Coronavirus Era – Variety

Contact-free expertise is being deployed at a lot of South Korea’s multiplexes as theater chains try and outline a brand new regular in the post-coronavirus period.

The nation’s primary exhibition participant CJ-CGV turned its Yeouido department into a totally contactless, “untact” in native jargon, theater in April.

To accommodate native audiences’ rising worry of bodily contact with strangers, together with cinema employees, the exhibitor large changed its human employees with AI robots, automated kiosks and cellular app companies. Cinemagoers not have to encounter a human employees member to order, choose up, or scan their tickets. Snack bars have been changed with LED-controlled pick-up containers which ship meals objects ordered via CGV’s app.

“It’s predicted that moviegoers’ demand for un-tact [services in cinema] may also develop as part of the new regular,” mentioned Oh Dae-sik, head of CJ CGV’s sensible innovation crew. “We’ll monitor suggestions from guests and operations, and contemplate increasing the un-tact cinema system, which is anticipated to boost the degree of comfort for our prospects in addition to the effectivity of cinema operation.”

One other main exhibitor Lotte Cinema additionally adopted un-tact companies in 22 of its 130 complexes in late April. Guests can reserve, change and choose up tickets in addition to order snacks on sensible kiosks with voice-recognition techniques. To buy tickets for movies that aren’t allowed for sure age teams, audiences might have to scan their ID playing cards.

In keeping with the Korean Movie Council, field workplace that was on the slide since February, turned a nook in the third weekend of April. That was when Korea held its basic election and had a short lived nationwide vacation. However the numbers are nonetheless pitiful.

Weekend field workplace is at present operating at 5% of 2019 ranges. Main releases of native and international films have been pushed again, and for now cinemas are largely counting on smaller movies and re-releases.

Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “Wet Day in New York” opened on Wednesday and landed on high, incomes $344,000 from 46,700 admissions over 5 5 days. UPI’s “Trolls World Tour” slipped to second place in its second weekend. The animated function earned $126,000 between Friday and Sunday for a complete of $750,000 after two weekends.