Korean Film Council Appoints Kim Young-jin as Chairman

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) has appointed tutorial and critic Kim Young-jin as its new chairman. He replaces Oh Seok-geun who reached the tip of his three-year time period on Jan. 7, 2021.

Kim beforehand labored at Film 2.0 journal and at Cine21 as critic and senior editor. He was subsequently an government programmer on the prestigious Jeonju Worldwide Film Pageant. He’s at present a professor on the Myongji College and vice-chair of KOFIC.

As a result of he’s already below KOFIC contract, Kim’s time period will run solely till Jan 2022 as a substitute of the conventional three years. His contract is then eligible to be renewed.

Kim may have the duty of serving to to revive the Korean movie trade. The Korean leisure trade had been using excessive, with Okay-pop, TV dramas and movie all attaining unprecedented worldwide success, up till early 2020. The yr started effectively with “Parasite” profitable Oscar acclaim, however the coronavirus epidemic didn’t spare Korea. Cinemas are at present working at minimal capability, new releases have all however been halted and field workplace for 2020 tumbled by 73% in native forex phrases.

“We are going to search sensible assist measures to beat these tough occasions.. and can focus our capabilities to current a blueprint that actively responds to the quickly reorganized movie trade,” mentioned Kim in a press release.

KOFIC was established in 1973 as a public establishment below the Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Tourism. Its position is “to enhance the standard of Korean movies and promote them and the movie trade,” which in follow means it has regulatory, finance and promotion features.

Filmmaker and Busan-based administrator Oh was appointed in 2018 for what was then a therapeutic position. KOFIC had been buffeted by the political and financial scandals that led to the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Oh’s predecessor Kim Sae-hoon resigned in doubtful circumstances in Might 2017 after being accused of embezzling public cash and of colluding with Park’s regime. Park and her associates interfered in movie coverage and operated a secret checklist of cultural trade expertise who had been denied public funding due to their political beliefs.