Korean Powerhouse Behind ‘Parasite’ Delivers Fan-Favorite Music Awards

Final February, “Parasite” stunned the world, profitable 4 Academy Awards: finest unique screenplay, finest worldwide characteristic movie, finest director, and essentially the most coveted statuette, finest image.

It was a historic second, as “Parasite” was the primary worldwide movie to take house the Academy’s prime prize — and the primary Korean movie to win Academy Awards within the nation’s 101-year cinematic historical past.

Whereas “Parasite’s” wins are one of many greatest film-industry tales of 2020, spurring dialog each on and offline, it additionally put the highlight on CJ ENM, the South Korean media and leisure firm that backed the movie. Then, final weekend, CJ ENM once more made headlines with Asia’s greatest music awards present, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, seen by thousands and thousands in additional than 200 areas world wide.

It’s no accident that CJ ENM’s initiatives have that sort of international attain. A part of Korea’s CJ Group, CJ ENM is a worldwide firm that appears to help leisure — tv, movie, music, animation and extra — far past the Korean Peninsula.

CJ ENM has been pioneering the leisure {industry} since 1995, it has invested in and/or developed many reveals: “Parasite” could also be the very best identified, however its credit embrace motion pictures “Snowpiercer” and “Miss Granny”; TV present “Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God”; leisure reveals “Grandpas Over Flowers” and “I Can See Your Voice”; and the Tony Award-winning Broadway manufacturing of “Kinky Boots.” CJ ENM is the primary Korean firm to be authorized as a member of The Broadway League.

The corporate additionally operates 16 cable channels in Korea, greater than another firm, together with Mnet for music and tvN for common leisure. It employs over 3,500 folks and has 10 international workplaces in Asia, Europe and the U.S. It has used its attain to turn out to be a power behind the “Korean Wave,” aiming to be a bridge between international pop music and Korean artists, and MAMA is a key a part of that push.

MAMA debuted in 2009. The present has been held in numerous places throughout Asia, together with Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Korea. Final yr, the reside occasion attracted 44,000 followers to Japan’s Nagoya Dome to observe in individual, plus thousands and thousands extra world wide tuned in through telecast.

MAMA has introduced collectively the most important artists in music and promoted exchanges between completely different music markets. Greater than 530 artists and presenters have appeared on the present, together with 30-plus worldwide artists. One distinctive characteristic that followers love: international superstars paired with Ok-pop stars for duets that may’t be seen anyplace else. The high-caliber performances and worldwide viewership of MAMA have helped construct the worldwide profile of Korean artists and have made MAMA a coveted platform.

Followers are invited to vote for the winners, and viewer participation has grown considerably. Vote counts for the 2020 MAMA doubled these from final yr’s, with over 531 million. And all through the present, MAMA trended on Twitter in 68 international locations, together with the U.S, U.Ok., Brazil and Japan. Whereas this yr’s MAMA telecast was digital for the primary time, it had essentially the most spectacular lineup of performances within the present’s historical past. In entrance of a worldwide viewing viewers, MAMA showcased Ok-pop and launched the newest Ok-pop tendencies — and manufacturing improvements — to the world.

Apart from the much-anticipated artist performances, followers additionally tune in to see groundbreaking numbers produced by the CJ ENM crew, typically utilizing cutting-edge know-how. This yr, MAMA used a few of Asia’s most superior tech to showcase the telecast’s idea of “NEW-TOPIA,” the place followers everywhere in the world can join with the ability of music. To carry that idea to life, MAMA integrated prolonged actuality and augmented actuality (utilizing seven AR cameras for the primary time at MAMA). Volumetric show know-how was additionally used to make an absent group member be a part of the stage to carry out nearly. And every artist will get their very own know-how and graphics, so every efficiency is exclusive.

To carry the motion nearer to house and create one-of-a form levels matching the ideas of every efficiency, the CJ ENM crew additionally adopted Spidercams, a manufacturing tech extra usually used for reside sports activities.

Kim Hyun-Soo, head of the Conference & Stay Leisure Enterprise Division at CJ ENM, says, “CJ ENM has already achieved many historic milestones within the leisure {industry}, along with collaborating in establishing memorable cultural phenomena that might be talked about for many years. From motion pictures (“Parasite”) to dramas (“Crash Touchdown on You”) to music (2020 MAMA), CJ ENM will proceed to create premium content material that may carry Korean tradition to a worldwide viewers.”