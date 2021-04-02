Korean Remake Of BBC’s “Undercover” Unveils Intriguing Main Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Undercover” has revealed its placing important poster!

Based mostly on the BBC collection of the identical identify, “Undercover” stars Ji Jin Hee as Han Jung Hyun, a Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who gave up every thing and has been hiding his identification ever since he fell in love along with his spouse. When he will get caught up in an surprising incident, he should battle to guard his household from highly effective forces.

Kim Hyun Joo will star within the drama as Han Jung Hyun’s spouse Choi Yeon Soo, a human rights lawyer who’s nominated to turn out to be the pinnacle of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-Rating Officers (CIO). In the meantime, Yeon Woo Jin and Han Solar Hwa will play the youthful variations of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo respectively.

Within the newly launched important poster, Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo are actually torn aside by their secrets and techniques as their once-happy marriage faces an surprising menace. Wanting again on the youthful variations of themselves, Choi Yeon Soo recollects, “I dreamed of justice,” whereas her husband Han Jung Hyun recollects, “I dreamed of happiness.”

In the meantime, the present-day couple’s caption ominously reads, “The whole lot started to disintegrate.”

The producers of “Undercover” teased, “The damaging fact that fully upsets the belief between Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo, the advanced and entangled relationships between the characters, and the altering feelings they expertise will probably be enjoyable to observe.”

They went on, “The mission that the 2 undertake to guard their valuable on a regular basis lives will unfold in an thrilling manner. You possibly can safely sit up for the passionate appearing of the celebrities, who will swap backwards and forwards between repressed feelings and fiery outbursts.”

“Undercover” will premiere on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST.

