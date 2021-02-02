Korean Star IU Joins Kore-eda Hirokazu’s ‘Dealer’ Cast

In right this moment’s World Bulletin, Korea’s IU joins the forged of Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Dealer”; Bertelsmann sells Groupe M6; Crimson Arrow takes sequence “Blackout”; Shorts competition units dates; and ITV commissions sport present “Moneyball.”

Lee Ji-eun, the favored Korean singer-actor higher often called IU, has joined the forged of “Dealer,” Japanese auteur Kore-eda Hirokazu’s debut Korean-language film. She joins a stellar forged that manufacturing firm Zip Cinema confirmed will even embrace “Parasite” star Music Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doo-na.

Lee’s current performing roles embrace Netflix sequence “Resort Del Luna,” “My Mister,” and a supporting position in Netflix hit “Crash Touchdown on You.” The movie takes as its start line packing containers which can be not noted for folks to anonymously drop off their undesirable infants. That makes “Dealer” thematically linked to Kore-eda’s earlier movies, together with Cannes competitors title “No one Is aware of” and Cannes jury prize-winner “Like Father, Like Son.” Manufacturing is about to start at an unspecified date later this yr. CJ Leisure is dealing with worldwide gross sales. – Patrick Frater

SALE

Bertelsmann, the German media powerhouse which owns RTL Group, is reportedly in discussions to promote Groupe M6, together with France’s second largest industrial community. At the moment owned by RTL Group, M6 additionally includes the radio station RTL. In accordance with a number of media stories, Betelsmann is in talks with Vivendi and Altice Europe to promote the asset for round €3 billion. The information was first reported by Reuters.

RTL Group didn’t deny the stories and issued a press release on Monday saying that “there’s a sturdy case for consolidation within the European broadcasting sector” and including that “RTL Group critiques such choices on an ongoing foundation with a view to creating worth for its shareholders.”

“There could be no certainty that this may occasionally result in any sort of settlement or transaction,” mentioned RTL Group.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, RTL Group runs a number of TV channels and radio stations in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. – Elsa Keslassy

Crimson Arrow Studios Worldwide

RIGHTS

Crimson Arrow Studios Worldwide has acquired world distribution rights to six-part thriller sequence “Blackout – Tomorrow Is Too Late,” produced by W&B Tv (“Darkish”) for Joyn and SAT.1 in Germany. Based mostly on Marc Elsberg’s bestselling novel, the sequence sees the previous meet up with a former hacker when a sudden blackout plunges Europe into darkness.

The German-language drama is directed by Lancelot von Naso (“Ceasefire”), and Oliver Rihs (“Black Sheep”), and written by von Naso alongside Kai-Uwe Hasenheit (“Ceasefire”). It stars Moritz Bleibtreu (“Lommbock”), Marie Leuenberger (“The Divine Order”) and Jessica Schwarz (“Biohackers”).

Government Producers are Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Kerstin Nommsen for W&B Tv and Lena Wickert, Jana Kaun and Stefan Gärtner for Joyn and SAT.1.

“Blackout” will premiere within the fall on Joyn and in spring 2022 on SAT.1. Crimson Arrow will launch the present at Mipcom 2021.

SHORTS FESTIVAL

ShortsTV, the worldwide channel and community devoted to quick movies and unique presenter of Oscar-nominated shorts’ theatrical releases, will host the annual 2021 ShortsTV Worldwide Movie Competition and awards present in December. The occasion will characteristic competition successful movies from the U.S., Europe, Latin America and India, and the titles will even air on all ShortsTV channels globally later that month.

Earlier, ShortsTV will air its 2020 winners from the regional TVCortos LatAm Movie Competition on Feb. 24 and the 2020 ShortsTV India Movie Competition on Feb. 25, with a mixed 2020 ShortsTV Worldwide Movie Competition awards present that may air on the ShortsTV channels on Feb. 27.

GAME SHOW

U.Ok. broadcaster ITV has commissioned sport present, “Moneyball,” hosted by former English Premier League soccer participant, and present BBC Sport and ITV Sport commentator Ian Wright.

Navigating their approach by way of a sequence of questions, contestants can accumulate massive sums of cash for each appropriate reply, however the distinction between successful life-changing cash and going house with nothing rests completely on the bounce of a ball.

“Moneyball” is commissioned by head of ITV leisure commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and ITV commissioning editor for leisure Joe Mace. The present is a co-production from Possessed and Potato, each a part of ITV Studios, and

govt producers are Glenn Hugill, Possessed, Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott and Barry Hart, Potato. ITV Studios will deal with worldwide distribution.