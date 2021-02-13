Korean Stars Send Out Lunar New Year Greetings

Right now is the Lunar New Year, and Korea is celebrating the vacations by gathering with household to eat festive meals, play folks video games, and extra.
Under are some vacation greetings from Korean celebrities in addition to movies of them having fun with Lunar New Year actions!
Apink
VICTON
Weeekly
Dreamcatcher
INFINITE
Golden Youngster
DRIPPIN
Lovelyz
Rocket Punch
D1CE
VAV
ENHYPEN
WJSN
B.O.Y
SATURDAY
P1Harmony
TRI.BE
EVERGLOW
NU’EST and SEVENTEEN
TXT
SF9
Stray Children
Stray Children(스트레이 키즈) 2021 설날 메시지
STAY! 새해 복 많이 받으세요❣#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#YouMakeStrayKidsStay pic.twitter.com/g9mMbsmDY9
— Stray Children (@Stray_Kids) February 11, 2021
IZ*ONE
B1A4
Oh My Lady
ELRIS
ONEWE
ONEUS
ATEEZ
Wonho
Jeong Sewoon
Block B
[?] 2021 해피 설날
⠀
즐거운 설날 연휴의 시작!
블락비와 함께 따뜻하고 행복한 설 연휴 보내세요??
⠀#itsmylunarnewyear #happylunarnewyear #BLOCKB #블락비 pic.twitter.com/iumhmfiws5
— 블락비 (@blockb_official) February 11, 2021
ONF
Teen High
Baek A Yeon
MCND
Andy
UP10TION
THE BOYZ
Soyou
DreamNote
Park Ji Hoon
Kim Woo Seok
Lee Jin Hyuk
LUNARSOLAR
BDC
Lee Eun Sang
BLACKSWAN
LOONA
MONSTA X
BAE173
CRAVITY
Chungha
T1419
OnlyOneOf
GHOST9
WOODZ
WEi
TREASURE, HyunA, iKON’s Bobby, and extra (“M Countdown” performers)
TOO
Ong Seong Wu
Park Hye Soo and NCT’s Jaehyun (“Expensive.M”)
Watch a teaser for the drama right here:
Watch Now
Kang Daniel
IU
Cho Seung Woo
AB6IX
A.C.E
Yoon Ji Sung
Track Kang Ho, GOT7’s Jackson and Youngjae, EXID’s Hani, Rain, Lim Nayoung, and extra (Elegant Artist Company)
Track Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, and 2PM’s Taecyeon (“Vincenzo”)
Ji Soo, Kim So Hyun, Lee Ji Hoon, and Choi Yoo Hwa (“River The place the Moon Rises”)
Watch a teaser for the drama right here:
Watch Now
Lee Je Hoon, Lee Som, Kim Eui Sung, APRIL’s Naeun (“Deluxe Taxi” [literal title])
Jang Dong Yoon, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Dong Jun, Jung Hye Sung, and Geum Sae Rok (“Joseon Exorcist”)
“The Penthouse 2” solid
MOMOLAND
N.Flying
CNBLUE
EXO’s Baekhyun
AOA’s Seolhyun, Hyejeong, and Chanmi
DONGKIZ
BVNDIT
AleXa
Im Se Mi
Kim Min Gi
DKB
BTS
STAYC
NCT
Glad Lunar New Year!
