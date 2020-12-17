Koreans Vote For Most Notable Drama Actors Of 2020

Gallup Korea has revealed the outcomes for essentially the most notable drama stars of the yr.

Gallup Korea has held annual polls since 2007 through which individuals in South Korea vote for essentially the most notable characters of the yr. This yr, 1,700 individuals over the age of 13 had been surveyed between November 5 and 29 from throughout mainland South Korea. The ballot outcomes for selection stars/comedians, movie actors, and sports activities athletes have already been launched.

Kim Hee Ae was voted essentially the most notable drama actor of the yr with a rating of 9.4 p.c, having enraptured viewers along with her sleek and dramatic efficiency in JTBC’s “The World of the Married.” The drama garnered immense reputation regardless of being rated for ages 19 and over, changing into solely the seventh drama since 2013 to attain increased than 10 p.c on the survey of South Koreans’ favourite TV packages.

In second place was Park Bo Gum, who starred in tvN’s “File of Youth” earlier than enlisting for his necessary navy service. Having made his debut by way of the movie “Blind” in 2011, Park Bo Gum rose to fame together with his roles as a genius baduk participant in tvN’s “Reply 1988” and an enthralling prince in KBS2’s “Love within the Moonlight.” This yr marks his fifth yr within the high 10.

See the highest 10 under!

1. Kim Hee Ae (9.4 p.c)

2. Park Bo Gum (7.6 p.c)

3. Hyun Bin (6.5 p.c)

4. Park Search engine optimization Joon (5.9 p.c)

5. Son Ye Jin (4.6 p.c)

6. Suzy (4.3 p.c)

7. Jeon In Hwa (4.1 p.c)

8. Cha Hwa Yeon (3.2 p.c) (tie)

8. Gong Yoo (3.2 p.c) (tie)

10. Gong Hyo Jin (3 p.c)

Watch Park Bo Gum in “Reply 1988” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews