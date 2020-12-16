Koreans Vote For Most Notable Film Actors Of 2020

Gallup Korea has unveiled the outcomes of its annual ballot on the most notable movie stars of the yr.

Since 2007, Gallup Korea has held annual polls during which folks in South Korea vote for probably the most notable characters of the yr. For the 2020 ballot, 1700 folks over the age of 13 had been surveyed between November 5 and 29 from throughout mainland South Korea. The ballot outcomes for selection stars/comedians and sports activities athletes have already been launched.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie industries in South Korea and everywhere in the world suffered critical setbacks, with restricted theater engagement, delayed launch dates, and difficulties filming on location.

In response to the Korean Film Fee, there have been 5 movies in 2019 that surpassed 10 million moviegoers on the home field workplace, and about 50 movies that surpassed 1 million moviegoers. In 2020, that quantity fell to 17 movies that surpassed 1 million moviegoers, and the highest attendance recorded within the entire yr was “The Man Standing Subsequent,” at 4.75 million moviegoers. However, there was a marked improve in using streaming providers.

For the second yr in a row, Music Kang Ho was voted probably the most notable movie actor of the yr with a rating of 27.8 p.c. Though his essential and field workplace hit “Parasite” was launched in 2019, the movie made headlines everywhere in the world when it received 4 Oscars on the Academy Awards, which had been held in February 2020. As he launched no new movies in 2020, Music Kang Ho topping the polls can also be a testomony to his huge presence within the Korean movie world.

In second place was Lee Byung Hun, who starred in “The Man Standing Subsequent,” beforehand talked about because the movie with the best attendance in 2020. He has additionally persistently starred in high-profile hit movies over his profession and has ranked first within the Gallup polls earlier than.

In third place was Ma Dong Seok, a charismatic actor identified for taking up movies with various genres. He appeared within the catastrophe movie “Ashfall” on the finish of 2019, but in addition made headlines final yr when he was forged within the Marvel movie “The Eternals” alongside Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie. That movie has now been postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The high 10 continues to be dominated by male actors, with Kim Hye Soo (No. 9) and Lee Jung Eun (No. 10) the one actresses to make it in. Gallup Korea notes that the best {that a} feminine actor has ranked within the ballot was in 2007, when Jeon Do Yeon ranked first. In 2008, Son Ye Jin, Kim Hye Soo, and Jeon Do Yeon ranked No. 2-4.

Music Kang Ho (27.8 p.c) Lee Byung Hun (14.0 p.c) Ma Dong Seok (9.1 p.c) Hwang Jung Min (7.5 p.c) Jung Woo Sung (6.2 p.c) Gong Yoo (5.9 p.c) Ha Jung Woo (4.0 p.c) Lee Jung Jae (3.6 p.c) Kim Hye Soo (3.5 p.c) Lee Jung Eun (3.4 p.c)

