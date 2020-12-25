Koreans Vote For The Stars They Most Want To Spend Christmas Eve With

A current survey revealed which celebrities folks most wish to see underneath the mistletoe this Christmas!

From November 25 to December 21, on-line academy Seven Edu carried out a ballot that requested 25,590 members to decide on the star with whom they wished to spend Christmas Eve collectively.

BTS’s Jimin topped the survey outcomes for this yr, claiming a powerful 57.4 % of all votes positioned.

Kang Daniel took second place after incomes 30.1 % of the whole votes, whereas Park Bo Gum got here in third with 11.9 %. Lastly, Gong Yoo rounded out the highest 4.

Which celeb would you most wish to cozy as much as this Christmas? Share your picks with us under!

Spend the vacations with Jimin by watching him on the “2020 KBS Track Competition” right here:

Watch Now

