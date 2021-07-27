Koreas Agree To Repair Conversation Channels, Beef up Ties

South Korea says the leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to revive suspended communique channels and toughen ties.

The presidential place of work in Seoul mentioned President Moon Jae-in and North Korean chief Kim Jong Un reached such an settlement all the way through a number of rounds of exchanges of letters since April.

The Blue Space says the 2 Koreas examined their communique channel on Tuesday morning.

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, left, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photograph throughout the Peace Space on the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea on April 27, 2018.  (Korea Summit Press Pool by way of AP, Record)

The improvement comes amid greater than two years of a stalemate in U.S.-led international relations aimed toward stripping North Korea of its nuclear guns.

