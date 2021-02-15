Korea’s CJ ENM Pacts With Epic on Game Engine and Virtual Production

CJ ENM, the Korean leisure group behind final yr’s “Parasite,” is to construct its first actual time digital manufacturing studio, having struck a take care of Epic Video games, maker of “Fortnite,” to develop digital manufacturing.

The association means utilizing Epic’s ‘Unreal Engine’ sport engine know-how in CJ ENM’s potential future initiatives. The studio will probably be situated in Paju, Gyeonggi Province and be outfitted with a large LED wall.

Unreal Engine has established itself because the main 3D engine used within the growth and manufacturing of video video games. Now, pioneered by collection like “The Mandalorian,” digital manufacturing is more and more being utilized in movie and tv manufacturing by Hollywood studios.

The know-how can effectively produce high-fidelity real-time rendering and permit actors, cinematographer and VFX employees to work interactively and concurrently – in contrast to conventional manufacturing the place lighting, efficiency and results work are carried out sequentially. Virtual manufacturing may also save on crew journey, insert a number of digital backdrops, and simplify pick-up pictures with out the necessity to rebuild bodily units.

“The usage of Unreal Engine will probably be an enormous profit to our on-set manufacturing,” stated Kim Sang Yeop, head of CJ ENM’s content material R&D heart. “In a plethora of media, our effort to convey digital manufacturing will push ahead the creation of the next-generation content material.”

CJ and its Studio Dragon offshoot have grow to be main producers of Korean TV collection which are more and more being watched by international audiences. Its latest output consists of “Crash Touchdown on You” and “Resort Del Luna.”

“We hope that CJ ENM’s globally acknowledged content material competence advantages from Unreal Engine to additional develop its presence within the international market,” stated Ray Park, territory supervisor of Epic Video games Korea.

Main Hollywood studios have grown more and more serious about digital manufacturing. Sony final yr paid $250 million for a 1.4% strategic stake in Epic Video games, valuing the corporate at practically $18 billion. A yr earlier, Sony purchased digital manufacturing startup Nurulize, incorporating it into its Sony Innovation Studios unit.