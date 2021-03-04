Korea’s CJ Sets Dual Theatrical-Online Release for ‘Seobok’

Main Korean leisure conglomerate CJ ENM is to interrupt the theatrical window on this planet’s fourth largest film market with a simultaneous cinema and streaming launch for “Seobok,” one of many 12 months’s hottest Korean films.

The group stated that it’ll distribute the sci-fi actioner in theaters on April 15 and in addition make it out there by itself streaming service, Tving.

Whereas Hollywood studio Disney has chosen to launch titles similar to “Mulan” with simultaneous premium video and cinema releases, and WarnerMedia is planning the identical for its whole 2021 Warner Bros. slate, holdbacks have remained in place by a lot of Asia.

Directed by Lee Yong-joo (“Structure 101”), “Seobok” options “Practice to Busan” star Gong Yoo as an intelligence agent charged with transferring the primary human clone from a laboratory to a secure place in the true world. Park Bo-gum (“Coin Locker Woman,” “Moonlight Drawn By Clouds”) stars because the eponymous clone.

“Seobok” had been set for launch within the peak December season, however coronavirus restrictions and persevering with viewers hesitation have meant that Korean theaters have been deathly quiet since October. Earlier this month, after “Seobok” was rescheduled, the Korean Movie Council named the title as one of many 4 most anticipated movies of 2021.

“Contemplating the pandemic disaster, CJ ENM and stakeholders together with rights homeowners have performed an intensive dialogue and concur with the choice that will probably be a superb alternative to introduce the movie to the viewers in as some ways as attainable,” a CJ spokesman advised Selection.

Whereas the theatrical releases of different Korean movies had been struck down by the previous 12 months’s COVID disaster — Berlin 2020 particular screening title “Time To Hunt” and house opera “House Sweepers” ditched plans for cinema outings and went straight to Netflix — the simultaneous theatrical and VOD launch hasn’t been tried earlier than by a serious Korean studio for such a giant title. The movie’s price range has been reported as KRW16 billion ($14.2 million).

The selection is all of the extra momentous on condition that CJ Group, not like Disney or Warner, can be a serious cinema exhibitor, and stands to really feel the impression of the choice in one other division.

CJ has a controlling curiosity in CJ-CGV, Korea’s largest cinema operator and the world’s eighth-ranking non-Chinese language exhibition concern. CGV misplaced some $349 million (KRW393 billion) final 12 months, and with nationwide grosses presently averaging lower than $4 million per weekend, restoration seems far off.

CJ’s rising vertical integration, nonetheless, now additionally offers it a direct-to-consumer route. In accordance with information revealed in January by media analysis agency Nielson Koreanclick, Tving had added 890,000 month-to-month energetic customers within the final 12 months to provide it a mean of two.41 million and rank third behind Netflix and Waave.

The platform, which operates a hybrid enterprise mannequin combining AVOD, SVOD and TVOD, was successfully relaunched in January. It was hived off right into a three way partnership with one other content material powerhouse, JTBC, after which bundled with Korean Web search and social media large Naver.

JTBC and CJ ENM have dedicated themselves to spending greater than KRW400 billion ($380 million) on authentic productions for the platform over the subsequent three years. The CJ spokesman stated that Tving is concentrating on 5 million paying subscribers by 2023.

“Seobok” will likely be an efficient calling card that entices customers to obtain the Tving app and check out the service, however the spokesman didn’t verify which different movie titles may even be provided. Whereas the TVOD element offers entry to a big again catalog, Tving solely began releasing authentic collection (script and non-script) from Jan. 29 this 12 months. Its first authentic collection is “Highschool Thriller Membership.”

“CJ ENM nonetheless values theatrical, however on the identical time OTT is among the strongest methods to satisfy the viewers because the COVID-19 pandemic has modified leisure trade over the genres and streaming platforms,” the spokesman advised Selection. “Creating top-notch authentic content material and maximizing its viewers and monetary values as a lot as we will by distribution technique is CJ ENM’s prime precedence.”