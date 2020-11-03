Koreeda Hirokazu on the Importance of Conversation

The winner of the Cannes Palme d’Or for his darkish household drama “Shoplifters and one of Japan’s most outspoken filmmakers, Hirokazu Koreeda can also be a transferring drive behind “Asia Lounge.” It is a new sequence of on-line conversations being held over eight days at this yr’s Tokyo Worldwide Movie Competition.

Along with serving to to prepare the occasion and choose the panelists, Koreeda signed on as moderator for the first dialog, between Korean director Kim Bora and Japanese actor Hashimoto Ai, as a panelist with Taiwanese director Huang Xi (Nov. 2), and with 5 trade figures for a roundtable titled “The Future of Cinema and Streaming.” (Nov. 4).

Selection: You’ve simply completed your second occasion, with Huang Xi. How is it going up to now? Is it irritating to not be with the different individual in the identical room?

Koreeda: I don’t like on-line, however we will nonetheless talk one thing – it’s higher than not talking. It has that means.

My fundamental thought was to have a particular place in the movie competition the place you may get individuals (like the panelists) collectively. I wasn’t the just one making the lineup, although. Varied individuals in the neighborhood, corresponding to (producer) Ichiyama Shozo, participated. We made the choices utilizing their contacts.

The dialog you moderated between Kim Bora and Hashimoto Ai was a bit uncommon since one is a director and the different is an actor. Different conversations have an identical 123. Was this your thought?

I made a decision on Kim and Hashimoto, sure. I believed it might be good to have individuals talk about movies from barely completely different angles. Hashimoto noticed lots of movies when she was youthful, and I used to be positive she would love Kim’s work if she noticed it, so I invited her.

And Huang Xi?

She’s lots youthful than me – we’re like half-siblings of two moms far aside in age. We’re one way or the other alike however our names are completely different. Do you get it? (laughs) Wow, that is exhausting. (laughs) To place it one other means, she’s closely influenced by Hou Hsiao-hsien and Edward Yang. If you happen to see her work, you’ll perceive. She was truly with them on the set. So getting individuals like her collectively makes for an attention-grabbing group.

Along with these one-on-one conversations, that are quite freeform, you will have a six-person panel on a set matter: The long run of cinema and streaming. Is that blend vital to you?

Movie festivals are locations for individuals to assemble and take into consideration movies. In fact, you need to speak about the movies which were chosen – that’s what Cannes and Venice and everybody does. The true take a look at of a competition director lies in the means to current a line-up of movies that expresses a philosophy about what movies are. The Tokyo Movie Competition nonetheless has a method to go in that regard. However at the least we will put aside time for speaking with the individuals gathered right here about what is going on with movies now and the way they need to develop in the future. Festivals simply aren’t about handing out prizes; I want to create a bit extra recognition of that truth.

Would you prefer to see “Asia Lounge” proceed subsequent yr?

I would love it to proceed, however in a distinct type. For a competition it’s finest if individuals truly get collectively in the flesh. It relies upon on the scenario with the pandemic, however subsequent yr I’d actually prefer to eat sushi with the individuals right here at the competition. And never simply from Asia.