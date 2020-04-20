Kosovan acting PM accuses Trump envoy of meddling

Albin Kurti claims Richard Grenell centered on pushing for vote that collapsed government

Kosovo’s caretaker prime minister, Albin Kurti, has launched a stinging assault on Donald Trump’s showing nationwide intelligence director, accusing him of meddling inside the nation’s politics and serving to to hold down his former government with the aim of handing over a helpful information a tough diplomatic victory for Trump.

Kurti is staying on as PM in an showing functionality after his coalition companions turned in the direction of him in a parliamentary vote remaining month that was egged on by means of US diplomats. The upheaval was met with disbelief amongst many Kosovans, who wanted the federal authorities to focus on stopping coronavirus.

