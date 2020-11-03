Kota Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Kota North and South Municipal Corporations will face a thorn, who will be the Mayor?

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: The results of elections for the three major municipal corporations of Rajasthan have started coming. These municipal corporations are Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. There are two municipal corporations in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur. The results of elections for his ward have started coming. In all municipal corporations, there is a good competition between BJP and Congress. There is a similar situation in Kota Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes for both the north and south municipal corporations of Kota began at 9 am today. Kota is running in the Counting Commerce College for the North Municipal Corporation, while the Counting of the South is running in JDB College. Kota has 70 wards in the north and 80 wards in the south. Their results have started coming. Kota has 225 candidates in the north while 289 in the south.

Here is the list of the winning candidates so far (Kota Nagar Nigam chunav 2020: Full Winner list)

Kota North Ward 43 BJP Santosh Bairwa Victory by 2100 Votes

Congress wins Hemata from Kota North Ward-24

Anupkumar of Congress wins from Ward-2 of Kota North

Ajay Suman of Congress wins from Ward-4 of Kota North

BJP’s Rambabu Soni wins from Kota South Ward 61

Sheela Pathak of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 66

Hukamchand of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 42

Anupkumar of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 2

Rajiv Agarwal of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 46

Anurag Gautam of Congress from Kota South Ward 27 won by 518 votes

BJP’s Nandkishore Mewada won from Kota North, Ward-6

Sapna Burtt of Congress won from Kota North- Ward-41

Shaina of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 24

Kota South Ward wins 64 Deepak Congress

Kota South Ward 63 PD Gupta Congress wins

Nandkishore Nandu of Congress from Kota Ward 27 won from Kota North

Congress candidate Shalini Gautam Vijay from Kota South Ward 65

Congress Neeraj of Kota Ward 44 wins from Kota North

Hina Bano of Congress won from Kota Ward 45

Gyanendra Singh of Kota North Congress won from Ward 7

Congress candidate Bashir Mohammad wins from Kota North Ward 61

Badri Patel of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 62

In Kota North Nigam, Congress candidate from Ward 4 running ahead by 71 votes.