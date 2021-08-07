Kottravai (Kottravai The Legacy) Film: Solid | Teaser | Poster | Songs | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Kottravai aka Kottravai The Legacy is an upcoming journey Tamil drama directed and produced by means of C V Kumar and it’s the 3rd directional challenge for him. Rajesh Kanagasabai, Vela Ramamoorthy performs the principle key roles within the movie. Whilst Chandana Raj takes the feminine lead. The tune composer Ghibran composes the astonishing sounds and tracks. Prakash Raju handles the digital camera and Aswin does the enhancing paintings for the film. It’s touted to be a thrilling journey drama that revolves round exploring the treasuries of the Pandian kingdom. Assume Song India baggage the audio and tune rights for the Kottravai film. The movie shall be launched in early 2022.

Kottravai Film Main points

Director C V Kumar Manufacturer C V Kumar Style Journey Mystery Drama Solid Rajesh Kanagasabai, Vela Ramamoorthy , and Chandana Raj extra Song Ghibran Cinematographer Prakash Rudra Editor Aswin Manufacturing Corporate Mayil Motion pictures Unencumber date 2022 Language Tamil

Kottravai Film Solid

Right here’s the principle forged record from the Kottravai film,

Rajesh Kanagasabai

Vela Ramamoorthy

Chandhana Raj

Kottravai Film First Glance

Take a look at the Alluring poster from Kottravai aka Kottravai The Legacy,

Kottravai Film Teaser

Watch the attention-grabbing teaser from the impending Tamil Film Kottravai right here,

Kottravai Film Songs

The songs and background ratings from the Kottravi film shall be up to date

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar