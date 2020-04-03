Kourtney Kardashian quits KUWTK following fight with Kim in season 18 opener

It appears like Kourtney Kardashian has stop Protecting Up with the Kardashians for good, after a current episode noticed her get right into a fight with her youthful sister Kim Kardashian-West.

Within the season 18 premiere, the sisters ended up having a fight as Kim accused Kourtney of not placing in effort when it got here to filming.

Issues quickly received bodily between the pair, with Kim kicking and slapping her older sister, main Khloe to have to leap in and break up the row.

Viewers couldn’t imagine their eyes, as they took to social media to voice their considerations, with many taking Kim’s facet.

However when one consumer wrote: “[Kourtney Kardashian] simply must stop the rattling present! I’m over her not eager to movie,” Kourtney quote-tweeted and stated: “I did. Bye.”

I did. Bye. https://t.co/xIMBK8egDJ — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

One other wrote: “Does anybody apologize or appropriate their tone or phrases after they’re being imply to Kourt? Trigger I’m not seeing that,” to which Kourtney replied: “”By no means. They really don’t see the place my damage comes from.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, the oldest Kardashian sister stated: “It’s been years of construct up.”

Revealing that the fight might need had one thing to do with her resolution to go away, Kourtney additionally wrote: “It’s from our darker moments the place development occurs.”

Earlier this week, Kim appeared on The Tonight With Jimmy Fallon present the place she opened up about their explosive bust-up, telling the host her sister had an “perspective” throughout filming as a result of she didn’t wish to be there.

She stated: “She’s not the kind of individual to decide and say, ‘OK guys, I’m not gonna movie,’ however she’d come to work with an perspective daily, take it out on everybody from the crew to us and wouldn’t make that call.”

Kourtney has spoken about leaving in the previous, after Kim threatened to have her fired in season 17 as a result of she was preserving issues off the present.

Talking on Leisure At this time, she stated: “I simply determined to spend extra time as a mother and put extra of my power there.

“However I’m not saying goodbye… I feel you’ll should see extra of it on the brand new season, season 18. It isn’t airing but, however it’s being filmed. Presently, in this room.”

We guess the time has lastly come to say goodbye!

I received’t be reside tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my children whereas they’re on spring break. I understand that a whole lot of the dialog proper now surrounds my work ethic, and I really feel like I want to simply make one factor clear: elevating kids is a job as properly. In reality, — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

Protecting Up With the Kardashians is accessible on E! and Hayu. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.