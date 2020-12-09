Kourtney Kardashian to Cameo in ‘He is All That’ Starring Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian will make an look in the upcoming movie “He’s All That” starring TikTok influencer Addison Rae, Selection has confirmed.

Kardashian broke the information with an Instagram put up on Tuesday that confirmed her taking a look at a script, paired with the straightforward caption “finding out @hesallthatmovie.”

The movie’s official Instagram account then reposted Kardashian’s photograph on their story, writing: “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.” Additional particulars about Kardashian’s position in the movie haven’t been revealed, apart from the truth that it’s a cameo look.



Kardashian and Rae seem to be shut pals, having posted many images collectively on social media and infrequently showing in one another’s TikTok movies.

Information of Kardashian’s cameo comes as “He’s All That” has revealed first look photos of the movie and the names of the principle characters. Rae is taking part in Padgett Sawyer, who’s impressed by Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character Zack Siler in the unique 1999 movie. “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan’s character, named Cameron Kweller, is the nerdy outcast in college who will get a makeover from Rae’s Padgett.

Directed by Mark Waters — who additionally helmed “Imply Ladies” and “Freaky Friday” — “He’s All That” is penned by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote “She’s All That.” Authentic producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are additionally on board, and the movie is being produced by Miramax.

The “He’s All That” solid additionally consists of Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis and Tiffany Simon.