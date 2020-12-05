Kovaxin is the vaccine for two doses, Anil Vij was given the first dose: Ministry of Health

Anil Vij Corona vaccine News: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that covaxin is a corona virus vaccine with two doses and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was given only the first dose. Vij has announced that he has been infected with Corona virus. Also Read – Minister Anil Vij turns out to be COVID-19 positive despite being vaccinated in trial of Corona Vaccine

Covaxin is an indigenous potential vaccine developed by India Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Vij offered to be the first volunteer in the Phase III trial of covaxin.

After Anil Vij's announcement of becoming infected, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that antibodies against infection are produced in a person only days after taking the second dose of the vaccine. It is a two-dose vaccine and the minister took only one dose of the vaccine.

Haryana Health Minister Vij also said that antibodies start to form after taking the second dose and the second dose is given 28 days after the first dose. There is no protection in the meantime. The 67-year-old Vij was given the first dose on 20 November.

Vij said that experts know much better about how Kovid vaccine works. He said, “I was told that antibodies start to form after the second dose and the second dose is given 28 days after the first dose. And, 14 days after the second dose, antibodies are completely formed. So this whole cycle is 42 days. There is no protection during this period. “

When the minister was asked about his health, he said that he has problems in his throat, fever and body aches.

The BJP leader said, “But, overall I am fine.” Vij said that he had gone to Panipat a few days ago, where he had spent two-three hours with a BJP leader. That BJP leader has also been found infected with the Corona virus.

