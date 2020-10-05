Kovid-19: Corona cases increased in Delhi, number of prohibited areas crosses 2,700

New Delhi: With the increase of cases of corona virus infection in the national capital, the number of prohibited areas has increased to more than 2,700. According to the revenue department figures, the number of prohibited areas in Delhi increased to 2,707 on Sunday. The number of prohibited areas was 1,751 on 17 September, which increased to 2,000 on 24 September. Also Read – Donald Trump’s condition improving, may be discharged from Monday

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said last week that the increase in the number of prohibited areas is part of the strategy to stop the virus from spreading in Delhi. He said last week, "We have tripled the number of investigations and those confirmed to be infected are kept in small prohibited areas to prevent the spread of infection." We knew that it would have to be implemented aggressively for two to four weeks and now we are seeing positive results, matters are getting reduced. "

The Delhi government has increased the number of investigations in September. If we talk about infection cases compared to testing of samples, then on September 1, it was 2,312 cases on 24,198 samples which increased to 4,071 cases on September 19 against 61,973 samples.

