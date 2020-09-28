Kovid-19: Dharmasthala will open in this city after 6 months, these rules have to be followed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration approved Monday evening to reopen the shrines that had been closed for the last six months, with the condition that devotees have to follow the guidelines to prevent the epidemic. However, this approval has been given at a time when the outbreak of Kovid-19 is increasing in the district. Also Read – Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 Date and Time: Big B has been wearing the same kind of suit for the last three years, what is the matter?

In an order issued by District Magistrate Manish Singh, it has been said that it will be mandatory for devotees to wear masks and follow the physical distance law in the religious places. In addition, the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of temples will be prohibited.

Officials said that the administration has also approved the reopening of the city's famous Sarafa Chaat-Chowpatty. However, in the wake of the outbreak of the epidemic, customers are not allowed to serve food and drink in the shops of this nightly chaat-chaupati as before.

It has been said in the order of the District Magistrate that the customers will be able to take the food and drink packed with them from Sarafa Chaat-Chowpatty. Indore is the most affected district of Kovid-19 in the state. According to official information, 23,075 epidemic patients have been found so far in Indore district. Of these, 551 patients have died. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.