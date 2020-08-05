Kovid-19: Paper tickets in Delhi buses canceled, now e-ticketing will be done through mobile

New Delhi: Now e-ticketing will be used in Delhi’s buses to prevent corona. Transport department is going to introduce e-ticketing system in DTC and cluster buses. A trial run of this scheme has been started from Wednesday. The Delhi Transport Department is going to introduce e-ticketing system in DTC and cluster buses to maintain social distancing in view of prevention of corona infection. For this, the Transport Department has started a tri-day e-ticketing system in all cluster buses of route number 473 from Wednesday. Also Read – Half tested in Delhi, yet one thousand cases reported in 24 hours, more than 4 thousand deaths so far

The transport department has requested passengers to get tickets with the help of mobiles during this period. To get e-ticket, passengers have to download the charter app on their mobile. With the help of this app, passengers can take an e-ticket by choosing the ticket price or the option of stop and go.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said, "To ensure maximum distance between passengers and conductors, the Delhi government is planning to introduce an e-ticketing system (contactless ticketing system) for its buses, so that Corona The virus could not spread. There is difficulty in following social distancing during ticket or cash exchange between passengers and conductors. A task force has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (cluster) for its coordination and implementation. The task force includes officers from DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transport System Limited (DIMTS), besides researchers from IIIT Delhi and experts from the World Resources Institute."

On the recommendations of the Task Force, the Transport Department will undertake the actual trial of mobile ticketing on August 5, 6 and 7, 2020 in all buses of the cluster scheme of route number 473. For this, people are being made aware by placing posters in all the buses on the said route to give information about downloading the app, using and purchasing mobile tickets in the buses of the route number 473 cluster scheme.

A special app has also been created for this campaign, named Charter, with the technical support of Delhi’s Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

During the trial, a team in DIMTS Supervision will inspect the route number 473 in the buses and the team will get feedback from passengers among other aspects. For the convenience of the passengers, 6 posters in Hindi and English have been posted in all the buses running on route number 473, so that the passengers can take help from it and install the app in mobile and buy e-tickets. The QR code has been posted on the back of all the seats of the bus, so that passengers are comfortable in paying the fare. Also, the conductors of the buses and the managers of the depot have been trained by the team of IIT Delhi, so that they can help the passengers.