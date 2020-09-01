Kovid-19 saw the highest number of cases in one day in Delhi in about two months

New Delhi: 2,312 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the national capital on Tuesday, which is the highest number of cases reported in one day in almost two months. With this, the number of cases of Kovid-19 in the capital has so far exceeded 1.77 lakh. The health department gave this information in a bulletin.

It said that 18 more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people who lost their lives to 4,462. According to the bulletin, with the new 2,312 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of cases of epidemics in the national capital so far has been 1,77,060.

Today the number of under-trial cases in the city increased to 15,879, while yesterday the number was 14,626. The bulletin said that the rate of infection in the national capital is 9.5 percent and the recovery rate of people is more than 88 percent. It said that the Union Home Secretary reviewed the Kovid-19 management in Delhi through video conference.

