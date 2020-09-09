Kovid-19 Testing On Demand facility has been started in UP too, get yourself a corona investigation

Covid-19 testing on demand: Even in Uttar Pradesh, any person can get corona examined in any lab of the state without a doctor’s prescription. For this, the state government has now implemented the guidelines on testing on demand issued by the central government. Under this, now private investigation labs will be able to take samples of the corona from home and will send the report of the investigation to you. Also Read – MP: No Corona’s fear-no-life cares, watch this video of BJP’s Kalash Yatra, what will you say …

Please tell that to stop the pace of corona infection, special emphasis is now being placed on its testing. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has implemented Testing on Demand on Saturday for the investigation of Kovid-19, after which any person can now go to the lab without any doctor’s prescription and get their corona test done. Also Read – In this state, there is no need of a prescription for a corona test, you can get it checked on your own

Health Ministry gave approval on testing on demand Also Read – Bihar Unlocked from Corona, Gate of Mall-Parks and Parks Reopened, Old Raun

Implementing the recommendations of the National Task Force constituted for Kovid-19, the Health Ministry has said that now any person can do his own corona test if he wants and for this he does not need to show the doctor’s prescription. The ministry has also said that the state government can take a decision on its own. This will facilitate people traveling from one state to another and abroad and also those who want to get their corona test done.

950 new patients found in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, 56 patients died

In Uttar Pradesh, 950 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the last 24 hours, while 56 patients have also died. In the 24 hours, one lakh 30 thousand 646 sample tests were done in the state, in which 66 lakh 31 thousand 318 samples have been tested so far, in which two lakh 71 thousand 851 patients have been found infected.