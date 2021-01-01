Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal will be held on January 2 in all states, union territories, Health Minister holds critical review meeting

Corona vaccine in India: The Center on Thursday said that on January 2, Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal (dry run) will be done by all states and union territories to identify the challenges faced in the campaign and between planning and implementation. The links can be tested. It is proposed to carry out this exercise in at least three session sites in all state capitals. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal: Kovid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal in All States and Union Territories on January 2

Before this major step of the Center for vaccination of Corona, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a review meeting on Friday. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi government on Friday and reviewed the preparations.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said that in some states this exercise will be carried out even in districts where access is not easy and where there is no good arrangement for logistic facilities. After a dry-run of the Kovid-19 vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat on 28 and 29 December, the center will now proceed to drill in the rest of the country to make it available to everyone with a problem when the vaccine arrives. Could.

According to ANI, during video conferencing, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the aim of this exercise is to do a thorough research on the minimum details. At least two vaccines have sent their applications to drug controllers and experts for approval, their data is being actively studied. “

Harshvardhan said, “The list of health workers has been made and will be uploaded on the Kovid platform. Just as we prepare during elections, similarly we need to train every member of all medical teams responsibly. ”

He said, “After training more than 2,000 master trainers at the national level, training is going on in more than 700 districts at the state and district levels. The process is similar to conducting elections where every team is also trained at a booth. “

The ministry said, “The rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination is to assess the potential of the use of the Co-Win application in the real environment, test the link between planning and implementation and identify challenges and pave the way before the actual vaccination.” The Central Government has also asked all the states and union territories to start effective preparations for starting the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination.