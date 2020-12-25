Kovid-19 vaccination system will be rehearsed from next week in these four states, will they get vaccine first ..?

Coronavirus Vaccination latest news: The central government has prepared a rehearsal on December 28-29 in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to assess the arrangements for Kovid-19 vaccination. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that under the practice, putting necessary data in Co-Win, an online platform related to vaccine supply, investigation receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, screening at vaccine sites with beneficiaries, reporting and evening There will be meetings etc. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine Troubles Again, Allergy Problems Caused By This Vaccine

The ministry said that under this, the refrigeration stores of Kovid-19 vaccine, its transportation arrangements, crowd management at the vaccine site, distance making arrangement between each other, etc. will also be tested.

The ministry says that every state will make this rehearsal plan in two districts, especially for five different vaccine centers like district hospital, community health center or primary health center, urban center, private hospital, rural outreach center.

The ministry said, “The practice includes the screening process for the Kovid-19 vaccine and vaccination, the use of COVIN in the field, synergy between planning, implementation, reporting, identifying challenges, guidance on actual implementation, if any improvements.” If needed, it will be detected, etc. “

The ministry has prepared a check list in this regard which has been shared with the four states for guidance during the exercise. Till now the training has been completed in all states and union territories at the state level and more than 7000 trainees attended the district level. Lakshadweep is the exception.

Helpline capacity at national and state level has also been strengthened to address any curiosity, complaints etc. about Kovid-19 vaccination and Co-Win. The National Kovid-19 Vaccination Expert Group Administration has recommended Kovid-19 vaccination for health workers (about one crore), advance personnel (about 20 million) and other primary age groups (27 million people).