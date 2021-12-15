Kovid restrictions carried out after Omicron’s first case was once present in West Bengal prolonged until January 15

Kolkata: West Bengal (West Bengal) Omicron type of corona virus an infection on Wednesday (Omicron) first case of (First Omicron case) has come to the fore. It’s been showed in a seven-year-old kid in Murshidabad district of the state. After this, the state govt imposed the prevailing appropriate Kovid restrictions. (COVID restrictions) has been additional prolonged until 15 January 2022.Additionally Learn – Omicron Updates: Omicron is anticipated to dominate quickly in many nations of the arena, numerous individuals are getting inflamed

Omicron On Wednesday, the West Bengal govt has prolonged the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions until January 15 after the primary case of COVID-19. Restrictions associated with motion of folks and automobiles will likely be at ease between 11 pm and 5 am for Christmas and New 12 months celebrations from December 24 to January 1. Additionally Learn – Goa Vacationer Season: Ready Hours Finish, First Chartered Flight Arrives From Kazakhstan; Now Goa will likely be immersed in party

A senior well being division authentic stated that this kid has returned from Abu Dhabi to West Bengal by the use of Hyderabad. He had long gone from Kolkata airport to Malda to his relative’s position. He stated, ‘The boy at the side of his folks went from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, the place he was once discovered inflamed with Omicron. He didn’t input town of Hyderabad. He returned to Kolkata on 11 December.

“The state well being division was once alerted by way of the Hyderabad government about his Omicron document on Wednesday morning itself,” the senior authentic stated. He stated that the seven-year-old kid has been admitted to a medical institution in Malda. Previous, the authentic had stated that he was once present process remedy at a medical institution in Murshidabad. He stated that the fogeys of the kid were saved in isolation and efforts are on to spot those that got here involved with them.

The well being division authentic stated, ‘Monitoring the folk touring with him within the aircraft might not be a very easy job. Nevertheless it must be performed. It’s sudden how he was once allowed to commute together with his folks, regardless of being examined sure for COVID-19. His genome sequencing document was once nonetheless pending.

When requested whether or not the probe could be performed once more, the authentic stated no such determination has been taken. He stated, ‘On the other hand, we will be able to for sure check the samples of those that got here involved with the boy.’