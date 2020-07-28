Koyote To Make Comeback With Unused Song By SSAK3

Koyote shall be coming again with a brand new tune!

On July 27, the trio uploaded a YouTube video titled, “Pressing announcement. They actually gave it to us after we requested for it? We actually obtained an unused tune by SSAK3!”

Beforehand, Kim Jong Min requested in one other video that SSAK3 give them a tune that didn’t make the lower, saying that it might be a disgrace if one among SSAK3’s songs went unused.

Bbaek Ga then requested, “Did the composer see our video?” Shinji replied, “I don’t know the way this occurred.”

Koyote additionally expressed their happiness that SSAK3 is bringing their group to consideration, as each are co-ed teams with the same idea. Koyote mentioned, “We felt nice as a result of individuals are saying that SSAK3 has our fashion.”

Kim Jong Min recalled that Rain (B-Ryong) had beforehand mentioned in an episode of “How Do You Play?” that the unused tune sounded excellent for Koyote. Shinji added, “That was when photos of us saved developing on the present.”

Koyote concluded, “The one factor left for us to do is to work arduous. We’ll do our greatest to prepare for our return.”

Watch an episode of “How Do You Play?” right here!

Watch Now

Additionally take a look at Kim Jong Min on “2 Days & 1 Evening” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)