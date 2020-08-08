Kozhikode Plane Crash: Three relief flights to Kozhikode started, AAIB gets digital flight data recorder, know the reason for the accident

new Delhi: Air India Express said on Saturday that three relief flights have been arranged to Kozhikode in Kerala to help the passengers and their families affected due to the crash of his plane on Friday. Officials said that Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit Kozhikode on Saturday. Also Read – Indian cricketers including Kohli-Tendulkar expressed condolences to Air India plane crash victims

Flight number IX 1344 operated from Dubai by B737 was flipped from the runway at Kozhikode at 7.41 pm on Friday evening. The aircraft carried 184 passengers, including 10 newborns, two pilots and four crew members. At least 21 people have died in this accident.

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. AAIB, DGCA & Flight Safety Depts have reached to investigate the incident: #AirIndiaExpress

Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan visits Kozhikode Airport

A statement said that Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Air India and K.K. Shyam Sundar has already reached Kozhikode. Meanwhile, the aircraft probe burers have obtained digital flight data recorder and cockpit vice recorder from the wreck.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for

further investigation. #KozhikodePlaneCrash – ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Air India tweeted that Bansal along with senior aviation officials “reached the accident site to take stock of the situation and experts are informing them of the situation”. The airline said that in order to provide humanitarian aid to all passengers and their families, one special relief flight has been arranged from Mumbai and two from Delhi.

“The Emergency Response Directors are coordinating with agencies in Calicut (Kozhikode), Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai for effective response to the emergency,” it said in a statement. The company said, “AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and Flight Safety Department have reached to investigate the accident.

The company said that its head of operations and flight safety chief had already reached Kozhikode. The company said, “All four crew members have been confirmed to be safe.” The plane that crashed was a Boeing 737.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing expressed “deepest condolences” to the family of those killed in the accident and said that they are in touch with the Air India team and will provide all possible help. The US company said, “India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating. In such a situation, Boeing is ready to provide technical teams to assist the US National Transportation Safety Board as per the guidelines of ‘ICAO Annex 13’. “