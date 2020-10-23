KP Sharma Oli meets the Prime Minister of Nepal, met RAW chief

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has come under center for criticizing various leaders, including the ruling Communist Party, for ignoring diplomatic rules and meeting with Samant Kumar Goel, the head of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Have gone Goyal met Oli at his official residence here on Wednesday evening. Also Read – India will celebrate ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir on 22 October, in 1947, Pakistan did violence in the valley

However, the visit of the head of the Indian Intelligence Agency did not go down well with some political leaders, including the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). The ruling party leader Bhim Rawal said that the meeting between RAW chief Goyal and Prime Minister Oli was against diplomatic rules and it did not fulfill the national interests of Nepal. He said, "Since this meeting was held in a non-transparent manner without consulting the concerned division of the Ministry of External Affairs, it would also weaken our state system."

Vishnu Rijal, deputy head of NCP's foreign affairs cell, said, "Diplomacy should be handled not by politicians but by diplomats. The current skeptical diplomacy on the RAW chief's visit is the result of being handled by politicians. "Nepali Congress central leader Gagan Thapa tweeted," This meeting is not only a violation of diplomatic rules but also threatens our national security. . It should be investigated. "

Three former Prime Ministers of Nepal – Prachanda Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal (both NCP leaders) and Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress denied media reports that they too had a meeting with the RAW chief. Goyal’s visit took place ahead of General MM Narwane’s visit to Nepal in the first week of November.

Tension arose between the two countries after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80-km-long strategically important route connecting Lipulekh and Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal opposed this inauguration, claiming that this road passes through its territory. A few days later he released a new map and showed Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura within his range. India also released a new map in November, 2019 showing these areas within its boundary. India issued a strong response to the release of the map of Nepal and called it a ‘one-sided act’. He said that ‘the artificial extension of the territorial claim is not acceptable to him.

