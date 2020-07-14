KQ Entertainment Addresses Concerns Raised Regarding Recent ATEEZ Teaser Image

ATEEZ’s company KQ Entertainment has addressed considerations expressed by followers concerning a coiffure that was included in a teaser picture main as much as the group’s comeback.
At midnight KST on July 14, ATEEZ launched new teaser pictures for his or her upcoming album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1.” Some followers raised considerations of cultural appropriation concerning Hongjoong’s coiffure within the teaser picture under.
KQ Entertainment has now launched an official assertion addressing the matter, which reads as follows:
Howdy. That is KQ Entertainment.
We wish to genuinely thank our followers in your consideration, love, and help for ATEEZ’s new album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1.”
We wish to make an announcement by way of the “Title #1, #2 Instrumental Teaser” of ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” launched on July 14 at midnight KST.
From the pictures launched on July 14, ATEEZ member Hongjoong’s hair within the Title #2 picture was styled in consideration of the idea of the music, with out some other specific functions. Due to this fact, ATEEZ and we, KQ Entertainment, didn’t have any intention of commercializing or depreciating different cultures in any respect.
Via the problems and the opinions from our followers, we’ve turn into absolutely conscious of the considerations and seriousness of this challenge. To any extent further, we, KQ Entertainment, will attempt our greatest to completely overview and verify the historic backgrounds, traits, and the cultures within the manufacturing course of. We won’t create points that weren’t supposed or anticipated.
Due to this fact, based mostly on the opinions of our followers, we’ll change the coiffure throughout promotions and broadcasting actions that may happen after the discharge of this upcoming album.
Nevertheless, we ask in your understanding that it isn’t doable to edit and modify the coiffure of the member on this album’s pictures, music movies, and different contents as we’ve accomplished the preparation for this album.
KQ Entertainment wish to take this as a chance to pay extra consideration to the racial, historic, and cultural points and embody balanced perspective and viewpoints within the content material that we launch.
Thanks.
Add Comment