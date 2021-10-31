KRAFTON, authors of PUBG, buys the studio in the back of Subnautica and prepares for an unreleased sport

Unknown Worlds will rank because the 6th impartial studio to be got by way of KRAFTON.

KRAFTON has no longer rested on its laurels. Recognized for being the fogeys of PUBG: Battlegrounds, the developer has proposed to proceed his paintings within the online game sector with an upcoming PUBG: New State and, alternatively, with the acquisition of impartial studios. On this sense, the authors of the fight royale have introduced the acquisition of Unknown Worlds, recognized for his or her paintings at Subnautica, thus securing their 6th impartial find out about.

Unknown Worlds is making ready a sport that may outline a whole styleThis has been communicated by way of KRAFTON itself thru its web site, the place the CEO of the crowd, CH Kim, praises the revel in from Unknown Worlds: “They’re extremely gifted and passionate builders with an unheard of reward for creativity and a confirmed monitor file of establishing a success player-driven worlds.” Some wisdom that has led the find out about to the advent of Subnautica and Subnautica: Underneath 0, in addition to the advance of a brand new sport that “will outline a gender“. This newest building will input Early Get entry to in 2022.

For its phase, Unknown Worlds affirms that each research have the similar imaginative and prescient referring to online game building, as its CEO, Charlie Cleveland, expresses: “It used to be in an instant obvious how aligned Unknown Worlds and KRAFTON are in the case of the state of mind about video video games and their building.” In the similar remark it’s ensured that the creators of Subnautica will serve as as an impartial find out about and they’re going to proceed to “perform globally with ability based totally world wide.”

Due to this fact, we will be able to most effective look forward to the result of this acquisition, one thing that we will be able to see quickly with the mysterious sport that Unknown Worlds is making ready. As for KRAFTON, the principles of its PUBG: Battlegrounds had been somewhat shaken with the resignation of its writer a few months in the past, however it has proven that the fight royale style remains to be on the upward push with a PUBG: New State that has already collected greater than 40 million pre-registrations. One thing that doesn’t forestall its creators to observe proposing projects associated with their universe, since they have got additionally showed the bounce to the animation of PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Extra about: KRAFTON Inc., Studio Purchasing, and Unknown Worlds.