Kratos against the Master Chief: the most unexpected combat is fought in God of War with this mod

The landing of the SIE Santa Monica Studio video game on PC continues to leave us with great creations from the fans.

This is really a console war. With the launch of God of War on PC earlier this year, there are more and more mods on the once exclusive to PS4 that we come across browsing the internet. And this last one is one of those that we can only applaud, giving us a brutal confrontation between Kratos and the Master Chiefperhaps the two most iconic faces of PlayStation and Xbox respectively.

The mod does not hide mystery, Marcos RC, its creatorswaps The Stranger’s modeling for that of the Master Chief, turning one of the first big video game moments from Santa Monica into the most surprising confrontation but perhaps also the most dreamed by fans, all with the level of fury that characterizes Kratos, who is not lost no matter how Spartan he is in front of.

However, we play in God of War territory, and that prevents the protagonist of Halo from playing with all his weapons and tools, so victory is difficult. But the seed is set, and with more and more crossover fighting games on the market, the latest being the most interesting MultiVersus from Warner Bros., it’s hard for us not to imagine the day when we can fight with heroes and villains from Xbox and PlayStation.

Both sagas are current these days. On the one hand, this year God of War: Ragnarok will arrive in stores, although its release date remains a mystery, while on the other Halo Infinite has just released its second season, having a year ahead of it with new highly requested content. 343 Industries’ multiplayer shooter hit stores late last year for PC and Xbox.

Going back to talking about mods, recently one was also discussed where Kratos faces Jack Sparrow brilliantly played by Johnny Depp.

