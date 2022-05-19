Kratos’ full name isn’t the most epic for God of War, but it made us laugh

PlayStation has echoed a funny confusion with the name of the god of war that has not taken long to go viral.

We are very much looking forward to God of War Ragnarok and for this reason, the wait will be long until we return to accompany Kratos and Atreus on their journey through Scandinavian lands this year. One of the most incredible aspects of God of War 2018 was meet up with kratosolder, apparently calmer and with a son to take care of.

Kratos had grown up with us and for gamers who have followed the Sony Santa Monica franchise he is already one of those characters that we feel like we’ve known forever. However, today we have discovered a fact that has left us frozen, the full name of our god of war is actually John Kratos.

Well, if you have already recovered from the blow of reality and it has made you laugh out loud, we will explain it to you. The editor of The Guardian, Keza MacDonald, has shared from her Twitter account a screenshot of one of your emails, where they referred to the protagonist of God of War as John Kratos. MacDonald has explained that it is common for him to find numerous messages from people who do not know anything about video games trying to “sell him a product”.

John Kratos, the name that we did not see comingPlayStation UK has not been slow to echo the delusional mail email, joking about what John Kratos would become canon and the World Serpent would be renamed Colin, while citing the Sony Santa Monica account. The creators of God of War have embraced the meme, answering with a resounding “JOHN KRATOS”. Of course, the epic name has not taken long to go viral with endless jokes about it. Now we just have to cross our fingers so that in the Spanish version of the new game they refer to him as Juan Kratos. Remember that, if you have not yet played the last journey of Kratos and Atreus, in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of God of War available.

More about: Kratos and God of War.