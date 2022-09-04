Kratos unleashes his anger in a brief gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok, with a demonstration of the new ability

The video allows us to see Kratos’ new power in action: infusing fire and ice into his weapons.

There is no doubt that God of War: Ragnarok has become one of the most anticipated games of this 2022. Its premise has already generated various norse mythology discussions on the net, its cinematic trailer has excited fans of the franchise and the novelties in the combat system have attracted a good handful of fans of the most brutal action. And now, to continue keeping expectations sky high, a gameplay focused precisely on the battles of Kratos and Atreus has been published.

This advance, which we can see thanks to Game Informer, repeats some of the concepts unveiled by Santa Monica in recent days. This includes the possibility of imbue fire and ice both the Leviathan ax and the Swords of Chaos, which is briefly observed in the video that heads this same news.

Beyond this short demo, the video also introduces the Grimm’s, a new reptile-like enemy who will not hesitate to launch deadly attacks against the two protagonists of the installment. Game Informer’s post is really short-lived, but the outlet encourages us to keep an eye on their website for more details on the Santa Monica experience.

Of course, this gameplay gets us a little more excited for the next great adventure of Kratos and Atreus. Cory Barlog, director of the delivery, has confirmed in a chat with 3DJuegos that the game for PS4 and PS5 still has many surprises, although we have not been able to avoid theorizing about some of the gods and monsters that we can find in the title. Be that as it may, we better be prepared for the return of the Ghost of Sparta, so we encourage you to watch the video summary of God of War published by PlayStation for refresh history.

