Kraven The Hunter: 6 Things To Know About The Spider-Man Villain

Kraven The Hunter Is The Chameleon’s Half-Brother

The Marvel Comics debut of Kraven the Hunter was featured in Wonderful Spider-Man Vol. 1 #15, which ran in August 1964. It depicts considered one of Peter Parker’s first principal foes, the Chameleon (née Dmitri Smerdyakov) calling upon his half-brother Sergei Kravinoff, who was then going by a distinct title, in hopes that his obsessive character might assist him eliminate Spidey.

The difficulty additionally goes deeper into explorations of the Chameleon’s function in Kraven’s origin story, resembling how a younger Sergei coped along with his alcoholic father’s abuse by tormenting his older brother. Nonetheless, Dmitri helped preserve their relationship in good standing by entertaining his brother along with his impeccable capacity to imitate individuals.