Kripali Samdaria is an Indian Type. She represents Feat artist which supplies the chance to do modeling and advertisements for more than a few services and products like BOSE, Spotify, Liril, Vaseline, Uniqlo. She additionally featured in one of the most well-liked model mag editorials like Style, GQ, and extra. In an interview, Kripali informed that she has anxiousness problems and overcoming frame shaming talks since formative years. She is an alumnus of Chennai’s PSBB College.

