Kris breaks down as pandemic keeps her from MJ in Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser

A brand new clip has been revealed from the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as the household cope with the challenges and isolation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Actuality streaming platform hayu has launched the clip forward of season 18B’s launch later this month, exhibiting Kris organize a digital lunch for everybody to get pleasure from.

“We’re at one other week of quarantine,” Kris says. “It’s going to be some time till we get collectively for an enormous household dinner once more, so I made a decision to have the entire household come collectively and do a video name, I believe it is going to be actually enjoyable.”

She added: “I don’t learn about you guys however I’ve good days and unhealthy days nevertheless it’s about simply not with the ability to see you guys, I get actually unhappy.”

The household vents their frustration about how lengthy this troublesome state of affairs may proceed, earlier than issues take an emotional flip as Kris thinks about her mom, MJ, additionally identified as Mary Jo Shannon.

“The final time I noticed her, like three weeks in the past, I took her for somewhat trip earlier than they actually shut every little thing down and we simply drive round to only some acquainted spots,” Kris recollects whereas combating again tears.

She continues: “It was good. I simply miss her, I really feel so unhealthy as a result of she’s so lonely and she or he’s been in that condo for, I don’t know, two months due to her fracture.”

Take a look at the clip under:

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 took a mid-season hiatus as the pandemic reached its peak earlier this yr, so followers might be eager to see how the iconic household has been coping.

The model new season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians is offered on hayu on Friday 18th September. Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.