Kris Jenner Sells Her $15 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

It’s curtains for this specific actuality TV present home. Because the summer time heatwave continues to rage, Kardashian household matriarch Kris Jenner has unexpectedly bought her fundamental residence in star-studded Hidden Hills, Calif., for precisely $15 million in an off-market, all-cash deal. The transaction closed final week, property data reveal, although the home was by no means publicly supplied on the market available on the market.

In a weird coincidence — or possibly it’s not — the customer of Jenner’s property is Harvard honors grad and German heiress Katharina Harf, the youthful daughter of cosmetics guru Peter Harf, he the present chairman and CEO of magnificence juggernaut Coty, Inc. Final yr, Coty made worldwide headlines when it acquired Kylie Jenner’s model Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million in money; Forbes subsequently reported that Kris Jenner raked in a plump $60 million for herself on that deal alone.

Jenner purchased the fashionable farmhouse-style mansion about three years in the past for slightly below $10 million, subsequently hiring acclaimed designers Tommy and Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez to provide the place a classy makeover; the glitzy ensuing product was printed in Architectural Digest final yr. Even with the pricey inside renovations, it appears clear that the ever-savvy businesswoman and self-titled “momager” nonetheless walked with a hefty revenue on this deal.

Positioned virtually immediately throughout the road from the a lot bigger dwelling of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, the previous Jenner digs supply a glass entrance door that swings open right into a cavernous lobby offset by formal dwelling and eating rooms, the previous with a fire and the latter with a custom-made eating set, an expensive Yoshitomo Nara portray, and a classic credenza beforehand owned by Ellen DeGeneres.

Past that, walnut flooring result in an elegant chef’s kitchen that includes Italian marble slabs that opens to the household room, outfitted throughout Jenner’s reign with a uncommon Lalanne sheep sculpture. Additionally downstairs is the master bedroom, tucked away in its personal secluded wing, which packs in a walk-in closet and large toilet with sufficient marble to fill a medium-sized quarry.

Upstairs, there’s a second household room with a moist bar, a number of visitor suites, and a fitness center. The property additionally incorporates a swimming pool, grassy yard space and an outside kitchen with a firepit.

As a veteran luxurious actual property connoisseur, Jenner continues to keep up a heavy-duty portfolio that features a $12 million desert getaway in La Quinta, Calif., in addition to three multimillion-dollar condos in Calabasas, at the very least two of them occupied by members of the family. She additionally nonetheless owns one other Hidden Hills mansion that was made well-known on “Maintaining with the Kardashians” and which she previously shared with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner. At present, that house is occupied by Rob Kardashian and granddaughter Dream Kardashian.