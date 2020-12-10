Krishna Janmabhoomi case: next hearing in Sri Krishna birthplace case on January 7

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Mathura: On Thursday, the District Judge’s court has given the next date for hearing the case on the issue of Sri Krishna sitting in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Now its hearing will be on 7 January 2021. In this case, Vakalatnama was also filed in the district judge’s court on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. 5 other people have also submitted an application to the court to become parties. On Thursday, District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur was on leave. Now the court has fixed January 7 for the next hearing. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Precious two-faced ‘Red Sand Boa’ snake recovered from Bahraich in UP, four arrested

A suit has been filed in the court on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajman and Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri in the Sri Krishna birthplace case. In this, there has been a demand to give the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi to the Janmabhoomi and remove the Eidgah, the royal mosque built on it. In this case, on 18 November, a Vakalatnama was filed on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sangh, Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Shri Krishna Virajman, through his Sakhi advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and other devotees, has asked the court to reject the decree (judicial decision) made through a civil claim of 1967, in which a decision was taken on 13.37 acres of land. In this case, the plaintiffs made the chairman of the UP Sunni Cental Waqf Board, Committee of Management Trust Shahi Idgah Mosque Secretary, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust Managing Trustee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Secretary.

The court of the district judge issued summons to all of them. On the last date, no one had appeared in the court on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust Managing Trustee Anurag Dalmiya. District Government Advocate (DGC) Shivram Singh said that the hearing could not be held due to the District Judge being on leave. The situation will be clearer in the next hearing.

(Input: IANS)