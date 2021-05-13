Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Krishna Sundari is a Kannada dubbed tv serial. Its authentic display titled Krishna Tulasi used to be launched in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Aishwarya H and Dileep R Shetty within the lead roles. It’s the tale of Shyama, who regardless of being darkish skinned. She faces many issues, because of discrimination of her pores and skin colour. Alternatively, she is gifted and units out on a adventure, to create an identification for herself. It’s premiered on 17 Would possibly 2021.

Title Krishna Sundari
Primary Forged Aishwarya H
Dileep R Shetty
Style Drama
Director Mir Syed
Co-director Naveen Kilaru
Manufacturer Ok. Raghavendra Rao
Editor No longer To be had
DoP Sai Madhukar
Screenplay Gangotri Viswanath
Lyrics Mounasri Mallik
Track Sai Madhukar
DoP Chandra Mohan
Government Manufacturer Ok Madhavi
Manufacturing Fashion designer Bhaskar Pokala
Manufacturing Government Prabhakara Rao Mamillapalli
Manufacturing Space RK Teleshow

Forged

Your complete forged of TV display Krishna Sundari :

Aishwarya H

Aishwarya H

As : Shyama

Dileep R Shetty

Dileep R Shetty

As : Akhil

Lakshmi Siddaiah

Lakshmi Siddaiah

As : Vasantha

JL Srinivas

NA Image

As : Ananda Gajapathi Verma

Nakshatra

As : Sanjana

Pavitranath

As : Mallikarjun

Priyanka Shivanna

As : Aishwariya

Shri Tejaa

As : Govind

Radhika Reddy

As : Vaidedhi

Swathi

As : Shoba

Srinivas

As : Ashok Verma

Ajay

As : Narayana

Aadhya Paruchuri

As : Roopa Rani

Sathwik

As : Kittu

Prathyusha Ponnapalli

As : Haripriya

Roopa Reddy

As : Guruvamma

Suhan Ghori

As : Arun Verma

Time

Krishna Sundari will probably be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The display may even to be had to on-line streaming on Zee5 website. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Zee Kannada
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 7pm
Operating Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 17 Would possibly 2021
Language Kannada
Unique Language Telugu
Nation India

Promo

Krishna Sundari - New Show - Starts 17th May, Monday - Promo - Zee Kannada

When you have extra information about the display Krishna Sundari, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

