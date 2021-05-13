Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Krishna Sundari is a Kannada dubbed tv serial. Its authentic display titled Krishna Tulasi used to be launched in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Aishwarya H and Dileep R Shetty within the lead roles. It’s the tale of Shyama, who regardless of being darkish skinned. She faces many issues, because of discrimination of her pores and skin colour. Alternatively, she is gifted and units out on a adventure, to create an identification for herself. It’s premiered on 17 Would possibly 2021.
|Title
|Krishna Sundari
|Primary Forged
|Aishwarya H
Dileep R Shetty
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Mir Syed
|Co-director
|Naveen Kilaru
|Manufacturer
|Ok. Raghavendra Rao
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|Sai Madhukar
|Screenplay
|Gangotri Viswanath
|Lyrics
|Mounasri Mallik
|Track
|Sai Madhukar
|DoP
|Chandra Mohan
|Government Manufacturer
|Ok Madhavi
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Bhaskar Pokala
|Manufacturing Government
|Prabhakara Rao Mamillapalli
|Manufacturing Space
|RK Teleshow
Forged
Your complete forged of TV display Krishna Sundari :
Aishwarya H
As : Shyama
Dileep R Shetty
As : Akhil
Lakshmi Siddaiah
As : Vasantha
JL Srinivas
As : Ananda Gajapathi Verma
Nakshatra
As : Sanjana
Pavitranath
As : Mallikarjun
Priyanka Shivanna
As : Aishwariya
Shri Tejaa
As : Govind
Radhika Reddy
As : Vaidedhi
Swathi
As : Shoba
Srinivas
As : Ashok Verma
Ajay
As : Narayana
Aadhya Paruchuri
As : Roopa Rani
Sathwik
As : Kittu
Prathyusha Ponnapalli
As : Haripriya
Roopa Reddy
As : Guruvamma
Suhan Ghori
As : Arun Verma
Time
Krishna Sundari will probably be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The display may even to be had to on-line streaming on Zee5 website. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Title
|Zee Kannada
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 7pm
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|17 Would possibly 2021
|Language
|Kannada
|Unique Language
|Telugu
|Nation
|India
Promo
