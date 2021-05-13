Krishna Sundari (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Your complete forged of TV display Krishna Sundari :

Aishwarya H

As : Shyama

Dileep R Shetty

As : Akhil

Lakshmi Siddaiah

As : Vasantha

JL Srinivas

As : Ananda Gajapathi Verma

Nakshatra

As : Sanjana

Pavitranath

As : Mallikarjun

Priyanka Shivanna

As : Aishwariya

Shri Tejaa

As : Govind

Radhika Reddy

As : Vaidedhi

Swathi

As : Shoba

Srinivas

As : Ashok Verma

Ajay

As : Narayana

Aadhya Paruchuri

As : Roopa Rani

Sathwik

As : Kittu

Prathyusha Ponnapalli

As : Haripriya

Roopa Reddy

As : Guruvamma

Suhan Ghori

As : Arun Verma

Time

Krishna Sundari will probably be telecast from Monday to Friday at 7pm on Zee Kannada channel. The display may even to be had to on-line streaming on Zee5 website. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Zee Kannada Display Timings Monday to Friday at 7pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 17 Would possibly 2021 Language Kannada Unique Language Telugu Nation India

Promo

