Kristen Bell: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Frozen Star

Kristen Bell Has A Gentle Spot For Animals, Particularly Sloths

Most of Kristen Bell’s “rescues” have been the numerous furry associates she has adopted into her life from shelters, but canines will not be the one animal that she has a robust affinity for. On The Ellen DeGeneres Present, Bell shared footage of her having nothing wanting a panic assault based mostly on a mere (and proper) hunch that her husband Dax Shepard was going to shock her with a sloth for her 31st birthday. DeGeneres then seized the chance for a merciless prank by convincing her visitor that they’d booked a sloth for her on the present earlier than breaking her coronary heart with the reality in one of many actress’ most memorable, and adorably teary-eyed, moments on TV.