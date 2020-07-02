Kristen Bell on how Frozen 2 song was inspired by her real life battle with depression

Kristen Bell has opened up on how her personal psychological well being helped encourage one of many Frozen 2 songs.

Within the sequel, Bell sings The Subsequent Proper Factor, a heartfelt song giving us an perception into how Anna feels as she realises she’s on their own (no spoilers).

Bell not too long ago revealed the song got here from a dialog with co-director Jennifer Lee the place she was trustworthy about how she associated to her character.

“When Anna thinks everybody round her has perished she has to look inward and realise what else there’s to dwell for,” she says within the Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 docu-series.

“And this mantra of ‘do the subsequent proper factor’ got here out of a dialog that Jen and I had actually early on about my nervousness and depression.



Disney



“I feel ‘The Subsequent Proper Factor’, it truly is for anybody who’s feeling low and struggling and doesn’t know what to do. As a result of the one factor you are able to do at these lowest moments is one step at a time.”

Bell was utterly trustworthy about her personal expertise, including: “After I’m experiencing that, for me, if I get up and I’m feeling very low, all I’ve obtained do is step away from bed after which, the subsequent proper factor is to brush my tooth, and the subsequent proper factor is to go and have a cup of espresso, and the subsequent proper factor is to wake my children up.

“And I take these steps incrementally when the world and its issues appear too massive for me to deal with.”

Frozen 2 is on Disney+ third July (alongside with Hamilton) – you may join £59.99 a yr and £5.99 a month.

Re-watch our Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 Dwell Q&A with co-director Chris Buck, animation supervisor Wayne Unten and animator Malerie Walters.