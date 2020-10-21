Kristen Bell to Star in Netflix Limited Series From ‘Nobodies’ Team

Kristen Bell is ready to star in a restricted sequence that has been picked up at Netflix.

Titled “The Girl in the Home,” the eight-episode sequence stars Bell because the heartbroken protagonist Anna. For her, day-after-day is similar. She sits along with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by with out her. However when a good-looking neighbor strikes in throughout the road, Anna begins to see a light-weight on the finish of the tunnel. That’s till she witnesses a ugly homicide… Or did she?

Bell will govt produce the sequence in addition to starring. Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf created the sequence and can function govt producers and co-showrunners. The trio beforehand co-created and starred in the TV Land sequence “Nobodies” and in addition labored collectively on the Grownup Swim sequence “Mike Tyson Mysteries.” Bell beforehand visitor starred in an episode of “Nobodies.”

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will govt produce the sequence for Gloria Sanchez Productions. The corporate presently produces the Emmy-nominated Netflix sequence “Lifeless to Me,” which was not too long ago renewed for a 3rd and remaining season. Marti Noxon will function artistic marketing consultant on the sequence.

Bell presently lends her voice to the animated Apple comedy sequence “Central Park.” Earlier this yr, she wrapped up a four-season run on the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy sequence “The Good Place,” whereas final yr she starred in the Hulu revival of “Veronica Mars.” Her different TV roles embrace “Home of Lies” and “Gossip Lady,” whereas her movie roles embrace the “Frozen” franchise and “Unhealthy Mothers.”

She is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose.