Kristen Cavallari Isn’t Letting Divorce From Jay Cutler Stop Her From Taking Care Of Business

The issues with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have not sprung up out of nowhere, as followers of Very Cavallari will know. Whereas Cutler did assist out as Cavallari launched her enterprise, he hardly ever appeared completely invested, and that always got here throughout on digital camera. As soon as they introduced their divorce, reviews started to floor that Cutler was so imply / thoughtless to Cavallari on the set of the present that he had been identified to make her cry in entrance of the remainder of the forged and the crew. We have additionally heard that the issues with their marriage of seven years actually started to point out about three years in the past.