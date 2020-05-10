Kristen Wiig Returns to Host (Watch) – Variety

Former “Saturday Night time Reside” solid member Kristen Wiig returned because the shock host for the “At Dwelling” finale, that additionally occurred to be the late-night sketch comedy’s Mom’s Day episode, on Might 9.

After dancing round her dwelling and flashing the digicam (which was, after all, pixelated per broadcast requirements), the actor and comic slid throughout a rug surrounded by candles to discuss how, like a lot of these watching from their very own houses, she couldn’t be together with her mom on her big day.

“I don’t know if I really appreciated my mother the primary 45 years of my life, however this 12 months I’m feeling particularly grateful — for her recommendation, her love. I’m so grateful for the entire issues she taught me,” Wiig stated, including that her mom ready her to be a mom herself in areas resembling breastfeeding. “Infants love that hen. She would at all times say that.”

Wiig additionally thanked “all of the mothers on the market who’ve been serving to us get by this and who’ve been there and who’re watching over us.”

She thanked dads as nicely earlier than ending her monologue with a lullaby her mom used to sing her. With lyric together with, “The moon is out, the celebrities are out now … Mommy loves you,” it was a candy sentiment, however she placed on her Broadway finest efficiency, belting it out and throwing in some jazz palms for good measure.

“Oh, recollections,” she stated.

Later within the episode, Wiig took half in a digital “hair vlog” sketch with Aidy Bryant, Cecily Robust and Kenan Thompson during which she portrayed a hair influencer.

Different movie star friends within the “SNL At Dwelling” finale included Alec Baldwin, Josh Gad, Danny Trejo, Tina Fey and Martin Quick. Boyz II Males and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds had been the musical friends within the episode, performing “A Tune for Mama,” which was devoted to the entire moms, together with those that had been misplaced this 12 months, and was minimize along with a montage of pictures of the “SNL” solid members with their moms.