Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Apparently Squashed Their Drama To Hang With Kids On Father’s Day

Saved the most effective for final….glad (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a lovely day collectively yesterday at my new home. Fashionable household? Co-parenting? No matter you wish to name it, we’re navigating it the easiest way we all know how. And what I do know is, our three children are fortunate to have him as their daddy. Hopefully all of them three get a smidge of that coronary heart of gold.