Kristin Cavallari Ends ‘Very Cavallari’ After Three Seasons on E! – Variety

Kristin Cavallari introduced on Tuesday that she’s ending her E! actuality present “Very Cavallari” after three seasons.

“As I begin this new chapter in my life, I’ve determined to not proceed with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve completely cherished my time filming and am so grateful to E! Leisure for making this journey attainable. To the followers: I can’t thanks sufficient for all of your assist and for maintaining with me all of those years. I like you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

The “new chapter” that the truth star refers to is probably going her break up from husband Jay Cutler. She and the previous NFL quarterback filed for divorce in April after seven years of marriage.

“Very Cavallari” launched in 2018 and completed its third season in March. It adopted Cavallari’s life as a celeb, businesswoman, spouse and mom and the various challenges that include it.

Cavallari acquired her tv begin within the mid-2000s on MTV’s actuality present “Laguna Seaside: The Actual Orange County.” She then starred on and narrated its spinoff present “The Hills” from 2009-2010. The truth star went on to look in “Dancing With the Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin,” “Paradise Lodge” and several other different reveals.