KROQ’s Kevin Ryder Speaks Out on ‘Cruel’ Firings: ‘I Was Really Livid’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Ryder wasn’t planning on saying something after being fired from KROQ after greater than 30 years within the present’s morning drive time slot. However then he discovered that the station additionally unceremoniously pink slipped his whole workforce — together with the hourly part-time staff who may have simply been reassigned elsewhere. And so they did it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with few prospects for brand new work.

To Ryder, one-half of the favored “Kevin & Bean Present,” and, as of January, the spinoff “Kevin within the Morning With Allie & Jensen,” that took it a step too far. That’s why, when he was given an opportunity to say farewell on-air Wednesday morning, Ryder determined to criticize administration for displaying an absolute lack of sophistication.

“I’m really baffled by KROQ’s chilly, heartless perspective towards the individuals who constructed this station,” Ryder stated on-air, shortly earlier than being escorted by safety out of the station. “They’ll say it’s simply enterprise, however for a very long time, it wasn’t. For a very long time, it was household and no enterprise.”

Ryder and Gene “Bean” Baxter joined KROQ initially of 1990, and through the years “Kevin & Bean” was a springboard for expertise together with Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, Carson Daly, Ralph Garman, Mike Catherwood and others. The present ultimately led as No. 1 within the L.A. market throughout a part of the 2000s, and the duo was inducted into each the NAB Corridor of Fame and Radio Corridor of Fame.

Baxter left the present on the finish of 2019 to maneuver to London, however a rebranded “Kevin the Morning With Allie & Jensen” continued with co-hosts Allie Mac Kay and Jensen Karp, in addition to producer Dave “the King of Mexico” Sanchez, manufacturing whiz Omar Khan, jack-of-all-trades Johnny “Beer Mug” Kantrowe and assistant producer Christine Fung.

All of them had been fired on Tuesday, as had been different staffers who labored on the present, together with cellphone screener Ruben Dominguez Jr. and board operator Future Lopez. The timing comes as KROQ proprietor Entercom introduced in a brand new program director, Mike Kaplan (who additionally oversees the corporate’s New York trendy rock station WNYL) to switch Kevin Weatherly, who had overseen the station’s programming since 1992.

Ryder stated he wished to talk out due to how his colleagues had been handled — and likewise handle the bigger concern of how that is par for the course within the radio biz. But it surely doesn’t need to be that method. “I didn’t notice that was going to be my campaign till 36 hours in the past,” he stated.

Selection's Michael Schneider, an occasional visitor on the present, spoke to Ryder on Thursday morning, a day after the information of his firing got here out, which led to loads of response and outrage on social media (the place KROQ was trending for a lot of the day). See the dialog beneath.



Stroll me by means of what occurred. The present was off Monday, after which Tuesday you probably did a truncated present with Beer Mug.

That was bizarre, as a result of none of us had been coming in on Tuesday, after which this system director known as me and stated, “Would you thoughts coming in by your self?” And I stated, “I’m pleased to try this.” I texted him again and stated, “is it attainable to have Beer Mug with me, as a result of he is aware of the controls higher than I do?” He stated positive, and so we confirmed up and did the present Tuesday. I didn’t know that they already knew they had been going to fireside me by that point. And so proper once I acquired residence Tuesday at 10:30 or so, they known as, he and the final supervisor, they usually stated they had been letting all people go. Stunning. I don’t know why he had me come into work Tuesday if he knew he was going to fireside me.

How did administration body it? What did they are saying on the cellphone name?

It was the identical phrases they at all times use: “Determined to go in a distinct route” All these generic, you’re-going-to-be-fired phrases. “We respect every thing you’ve finished however we’re going to take it a distinct route, we hope you’re pleased.” I used to be like, properly, I’m not pleased, however I perceive the enterprise. I perceive it’s a enterprise world and typically these selections should be made. So then they known as me again they usually stated, “Do you wish to say goodbye?” And I assumed, yeah, I’d wish to say goodbye. I’d wish to thank folks. That’s a step not all people will get. I assumed I’d go quietly, thank folks and never make an enormous stink about it after which transfer on and take care of it privately.

After which later that evening I discovered they fired all of our assist employees. All people that labored on the present, together with part-timers that had been paid by the hour. I used to be simply baffled. I known as this system director who simply fired me and I stated, “Why would you hearth part-timers? Why would you hearth all people? All they did was assist us. And all of them labored far more hours than they had been getting paid for. They had been loyal to a fault, why would you hearth them? That’s actually dumbfounding.” And he stated, “Effectively, it wanted to be finished.”

All of that expertise, they couldn’t have labored on the brand new present? They couldn’t have been reassigned elsewhere within the station?

Nope, you inform me why, I don’t know. They’re confirmed, hard-working, loyal individuals who will simply work their asses off as a result of they love that place. And in return for that, they acquired despatched out searching for a job now on this economic system, with all these companies closing. That’s once I misplaced it. The final straw was our board op, Future [Lopez], who we simply employed two or three months in the past. I stated, “why would you hearth her? She’s most likely the most effective board op you’ve gotten. You’re not going to wish board ops? She hasn’t labored with us that lengthy, it’s not like she has any unhealthy repute or something. I don’t even get that.” And he stated, and I quote, “Oh, we fired Future? That should have been the GM.” And I hung up, and that’s once I determined I wanted to say one thing for all the people who this place has mistreated.

I’m ready the place I do know ultimately one thing goes to occur and it’s most likely not going to be good, simply due to the business that I’m in. But it surely’s been lengthy sufficient, and I assumed we’ve finished properly sufficient, that it wouldn’t prove that method. After which I noticed, oh yeah, all of it seems that method. Once they began firing everybody else, I assumed, that is unconscionable. I can’t simply sit there and say nothing.

And speak concerning the timing of this resolution. They appear to be profiting from the truth that everyone seems to be distracted by the coronavirus disaster.

I’ll inform you this, there have been two separate incidents. This was every week or two earlier. They needed to cancel [KROQ’s annual standup comedy show for charity] April Foolishness at Microsoft Theatre. The rationale was, they stated, poor ticket gross sales. However we nonetheless had a month to promote tickets and we weren’t nervous about it however they only canceled it out of the blue. This gave me a bit window into their timing. They stated, “look, all people’s obsessed proper now with coronavirus and conserving themselves protected. Simply let it go and it’ll disappear.” And I used to be offended, and I argued with them then, and I used to be like, it does matter, folks purchased tickets for this. They canceled it, we handled it nonetheless we may, after which, they had been pleased as a result of they had been proper. Foolishness went away, nevertheless it didn’t make an enormous blip. And I didn’t hear this from them, however I might guess my whole life on the truth that they noticed it did work, nobody actually cared, all people’s extra distracted than they had been, so let’s simply do away with the morning present now, and we’ll have cowl as a result of nobody’s going to be paying consideration.

Seems like they figured it could blow over.

Yeah, “So folks will probably be upset however they’ll recover from it, and there’s a a lot larger story going on proper now.” Nobody informed me that, however I’m not dumb, and I used to be additionally in on lots of conversations, and I do know that was their mode of pondering. I do know Entercom didn’t wish to pay anyone above minimal wage and I knew they had been firing all people that was being profitable, so I simply assume, properly that is going to be ugly. But it surely may have been ugly with me and Allie and Jensen. Nonetheless, it didn’t should be finished so cruelly. However the three of us would have been OK and we might simply have needed to transfer on with our lives. It could have actually sucked and it could have been not honest. However I believe we’d have been capable of take care of it quite a bit higher in the event that they hadn’t simply began firing all people. That simply made us all loopy.

Particularly as a result of many of the “Kevin within the Morning” assist workforce did much more at KROQ, proper?

Dave principally was simply our producer, however Beer Mug was doing issues for gross sales, and he was doing issues for different folks and he would fill in at instances. Ruben’s a cellphone screener. Do it’s important to hearth him? That simply is mindless to me. He may reply telephones at any time when. They didn’t want a cellphone screener, he’d be pleased to do something. He’s that kind of individual. They didn’t even give it some thought. They only wrote an inventory of names that had something to do with “Kevin & Bean” or “Kevin within the Mornings” they usually simply fired all people. It simply appears needlessly merciless.

How a lot of that is the brand new administration? Did Kevin Weatherly’s departure open the door for this?

I’m simply guessing now, however I believe they don’t like paying cash and it’s a troublesome economic system proper now so I believe they supplied Kevin Weatherly, who had been my program director for 28 years, 25% of what he was making. He stated no and he walked away. After which they introduced within the new man and he’s been there for 2 or three weeks. And I don’t know for those who’ve ever had a brand new job nevertheless it’s arduous for me to imagine {that a} new program director would are available and three weeks later hearth a complete morning present that’s been there for about 30 years. You’re nonetheless getting the lay of the land at that time, so I’m simply guessing however assumed that’s why he got here right here, to alter every thing up at KROQ. We had been having bother, we had been struggling within the rankings, and see if they might make one thing else work. And I believe they despatched him in there with that [mandate] and I believe he knew at the back of his thoughts that they might assist that transfer 100% and it simply occurred.

Hadn’t they only introduced in a workforce of consultants to work on the morning present and put you thru this train?

That was Kevin Weatherly whereas he was nonetheless right here. So we had three days of conferences and we went by means of all of the type of issues we would have liked to alter as a result of persons are listening in a different way and also you’ve acquired to get to stuff extra shortly, and the clock was altering. We fine-tuned every thing, and we had been doing every thing that he stated and we had been like, “OK, this feels bizarre however we’ll get used to it.” Then Kevin left, the brand new man got here in and we had been gone.



When Bean determined to go away, what had been the conversations like in how the present would change? What did the corporate wish to do? How did you find yourself with “Kevin within the Morning With Allie & Jensen”?

That was my, and all of ours, resolution, and Kevin Weatherly was in these talks and he was nice with it. Look, it took us two or three years, I believe, when Bean and I began, to get folks to cease full-time hating us. It’s a very lengthy job arc to make it in L.A. radio within the mornings. It’s a must to actually dedicate time to it. I assumed they’d give us a minimum of a yr. And I knew they didn’t wish to pay us. And I used to be like, I really like the problem, I wish to attempt to see if I could make it work in order that they need to pay us when they should. However that was by no means of their plans apparently, as a result of we acquired three months. That isn’t even an opportunity. So clearly that was by no means going to be an possibility. You spend lots of time making an attempt to determine, how can I preserve myself mentally sane and emotionally pleased and never be harm as a result of I poured my life into that place for over half over my life? And I used to be type of high-quality with every thing, as a result of I knew the uglier facet of radio. And I knew lots of people get fired, it’s not a horrible factor to get fired in radio, you may go get one other job. However I didn’t wish to work wherever else. So I type of knew all of that was across the nook, however I simply had hoped they might give us a shot at making an attempt to make it work.

On this setting, isn’t it odd they’d wish to need to launch a brand new present from scratch, moderately than attempt to develop one with a pre-sold viewers?

Right here’s what Mike Kaplan, our new program director, most likely doesn’t know. Once we let Lisa Might go, we made an enormous mistake, and none of us had any thought what we had been doing. But it surely was an trustworthy mistake. She was let go in a really, very poor method. It was simply so disturbing, every thing about that was fallacious. After which we had been dumb sufficient to usher in Allie the following Monday. She took a lot crap from so many individuals for thus lengthy as a result of Lisa was handled so poorly. It had nothing to do with Allie, it needed to do with [the fact that] folks beloved and had been loyal to Lisa, and he or she was handled terribly, after which Allie was introduced in method too quickly, not having any say in that, she simply got here in and was prepared to start out working. And it was our big mistake to carry her in then, as a result of folks wanted extra time. And so they had been pissed at us, and we couldn’t say a lot and we made that massive mistake. However he wasn’t right here when that occurred. So what occurred to Lisa is strictly what’s taking place to us and they’re already bringing Stryker & Klein in. To me, boy, that’s a recipe for catastrophe. And I really like these guys. I believe they’re nice, I believe they’ll do high-quality, I believe the corporate is setting them as much as fail by shifting them proper in.

It appears like they’re throwing them to the wolves.

Yeah, and why would they do this? They’re actually good folks. So every thing about this appears like being “actually good folks” isn’t part of any of the selections that had been made.

You addressed this in your farewell, that administration appears to consistently shoot itself within the foot. Outdated administration, new administration, that’s the one constant factor: they appear to at all times do these transitions so poorly.

Yeah, why? I used to be mad when it occurred to Lisa, I used to be actually mad when it occurred to Ralph. Ralph was right here for 15 years they usually did nothing for him. That was actually arduous. And so they had been like, “you may’t say something.” We go, “all proper.” This time, between the time once they requested me if I wished to say goodbye after which the time I truly stated goodbye, I discovered that every one of our part-timers had been fired as properly. And I used to be like, someone must say one thing. I actually wrote it out as a result of I wished to say it proper. And I used to be very tame. As a result of I’ve been there for thus lengthy, and I’d seen so many individuals mistreated like that. Clearly not all people, clearly lots of time it was enjoyable and we had a good time and we had been creating and there have been harm emotions alongside the way in which. However there was some ugliness that occurred and I hated it each single time and I didn’t perceive and eventually I simply thought, in the event that they’re going to do that once more and radio simply goes, “yeah, nobody provides a crap, and we’re simply going to deal with you want dust,” I a minimum of must say one thing.

So I wrote it out and I stated precisely what I wished to say. And I assumed, man, that took lots of restraint. I wished to say a lot worse. After which folks had been texting me, “Yeah! Burn the place down!” And I used to be like, what are you speaking about? I attempted desperately to not. I used to be actually restrained, and it was very tough as a result of I’ve identified lots of the individuals who they’ve handled like that. And also you’re proper, completely different administration and even completely different firms that owned us. However the identical therapy. And that a part of the enterprise simply made me loopy. You are able to do enterprise and you’ll hearth folks with out treating them like dust and being merciless to them. I don’t know why that’s not a risk in radio.



It does look like what occurred with each Lisa and Ralph actually broken the standing of “The Kevin & Bean Present.” Rankings-wise, you guys didn’t fairly recuperate from it.

Nope, that’s true. I don’t know how you can actually discuss it, you’re proper, it actually harm us, and it ought to have harm us. Neither of the way in which both of them performed out was any of our doing. And we had been furious. Lisa’s labored with us perpetually, how are you going to deal with her like this? And each time they stated, you may’t say something. Can’t remark, can’t speak to anyone, can’t go on social media, can’t reference it. It didn’t exist. And we must swallow that. After which we needed to sit there and watch Allie get tortured for years as a result of Lisa was handled poorly. After which the way in which Ralph left was dealt with actually poorly. A man who had given us 15 years and was a significant a part of our success, they only handled him like dust. And we acquired the identical factor: Can’t say something, can’t remark, can’t speak to anyone, can’t reply on social media. It must be like nothing occurred. And that grew to become a pattern. This has acquired to cease, I don’t know if it’ll, however that was the one likelihood I used to be going to get to deal with it.

You stated your farewell on Wednesday, after which what occurred?

I got here again to the station to say goodbye, and I used to be actually furious at that time. Omar, Beer Mug and Ruben got here in, they usually had been all identical to, let’s determine how you can get by means of this. And so they had been fired, but they had been there once I acquired there to work. I used to be like, for this reason I don’t perceive why you bought handled so poorly. However they had been there and I didn’t wish to say something. I stated I’m simply going to say goodbye at 7:05, I’m not going to say something till then, I’m not going to say something afterwards. I wished to say it proper as a result of it was an enormous injustice and if I may do something to appropriate it, I wished to. I’ve a method of screwing up phrases so I wrote all of it out to be sure that I used to be saying what I wished to say. I stated it and I left, and I got here residence and it was eight a.m. on Wednesday and I went to mattress. I awoke from my nap and I had 64 texts from folks, and all people was outraged, and I used to be so pleasantly shocked that folks cared that a lot. There’s lots of love on Twitter.

However my purpose is to not take down KROQ. I would like them to step up and be higher folks. However I don’t need folks to boycott them or cease listening to them, or no matter. So I awoke and noticed the response and turned it off instantly simply because it was arduous sufficient for me to be in psychological house with out seeing folks outraged, as a result of then it made me extra outraged. I turned off my cellphone and went about my day. My daughter known as me and stated, “Did you see all the web stuff?” I stated I’m not going to learn it for some time. She stated, “Why don’t you simply return to it in every week if you get offended and depressed and browse it?” I stated that’s what I’ll do.

The response was overwhelming.

It’s at all times bizarre for me, it’s been like household within the studio. We argue behind the scenes and we discuss issues and we create stuff, and we type of attempt to have a brilliant lighthearted perspective. And it’s arduous for us even when folks come up and say, “You guys actually imply quite a bit to us.” I’ve by no means identified how you can deal with it, so once I noticed that on-line I didn’t know how you can reply or not reply, or what to say or to not say. My plan was to not say something, till they fired all people. I used to be actually pleased, by the way in which, that Bean didn’t need to undergo that. I used to be pleased we acquired to have a good time someone and say goodbye. And that was one among my first ideas: “Wow, Bean had it so significantly better.” And I wasn’t jealous, however I used to be pleased he didn’t need to really feel that. He texted me instantly. It’s been a protracted highway.

Bean’s last episode was, in some methods, a minimum of an opportunity to look again on the present and have a little bit of a farewell on air like that.

I agree, and be celebrated, and the magic of that present is we didn’t plan a second of it. Bean wouldn’t allow us to. So we began winging it. And folks known as they usually had been spaced aside like we had produced it or one thing. We had been winging it, and I don’t know the way it turned out that properly, that was a miracle. We’ve spent much more time planning exhibits which have gone straight south. And we don’t spend any time planning that, and it went rather well.

I do know the workforce communicates on WhatsApp. How’s everybody doing? What’s the dialog been like?

It’s lots of going backwards and forwards and making gentle of the scenario and speaking about what occurred, and responses that we’re getting. And we’re making enjoyable of one another, making an attempt to remain lighthearted, as a result of it actually does suck to come back to that type of an finish. However, for those who had been to inform me earlier than I took the job that that is how it could finish, I might have taken the job as a result of it was nice. Although it actually sucked the way it ended, we’re making an attempt to focus on what a tremendous run we had. I known as Jensen and was like, “Dude, I’m so sorry.” And he stated, “You already know what? It was an incredible alternative and I had an opportunity to do it, and I might have been mad at myself if I didn’t. So I’m simply pleased that I attempted.” We talked your entire day Tuesday, and we had been all good. It harm. Folks had been like, “burn the place down!” But when I had been making an attempt to burn the place down I would like one other shot at it. As a result of I do know a lot stuff. Truthfully there’s lots of unfavourable stuff about me too that folks know, so I didn’t actually wish to, however I used to be actually softballing it. And I used to be shocked by how a lot response there was.

You guys had been there for 30 years, nevertheless it didn’t look like you can throw your weight round there.

Truthfully, we may for some time. But in addition throughout that point, issues had been actually good, the economic system was good, the rankings had been good. So all of it type of modified. We did as a lot as we may. I went in and battled for Lisa and misplaced, after which went in and battled for Ralph and I misplaced. I don’t imply simply making an attempt to get them to remain however making an attempt to determine a approach to deal with them as human beings. And nobody paid any consideration. In order that was type of on the backend of all of the success and all people else. We had lots of say, main as much as the final 4 or 5 years. After that, much less and fewer. Till now, virtually none. However that’s the way it works.

It’s most likely method too quickly to debate what is perhaps subsequent, however may there be a risk of making an attempt to maneuver the present elsewhere?

There hasn’t been up thus far as a result of we didn’t wish to go wherever else. To me, the dream was staying at KROQ. As soon as that’s gone, I’m nonetheless making an attempt to course of and getting some relaxation. I assume we are going to, we’re all artistic folks, I like being artistic and I do know we’ll do one thing, perhaps within the podcast world, I don’t have any thought. Perhaps one other radio station. However proper now I’m in restoration mode and getting my thoughts proper, getting constructive, getting relaxation. After which I can transfer on in two or seven years, at any time when that occurs.

Have you ever heard from KROQ administration since your farewell assertion?

From anybody who’s nonetheless employed there? In fact not. However I heard from Kevin Weatherly, our former boss who left a month in the past. I used to be speaking to him final evening and he was like, “Pay attention. I’m offended too. It actually sucks the way in which it occurred however attempt to put issues in perspective. Take into consideration the 31 years, take into consideration the loopy cartoon life you had for 31 years due to this, and all of the highs and lows. It’s a significant achievement.” Truly avoiding what occurred two days in the past for 31 years is a miracle for me! To be in Los Angeles at a station as nice as KROQ and be capable of simply keep away from being fired, even when I didn’t accomplish something is a miracle. As a result of nobody does that. Nobody’s capable of. As a result of radio is such a cutthroat, short-attention span enterprise.



These early years, may you ever think about making it to No. 1 and sticking round for 30-plus years?

Oh God no. I’ve stated this earlier than, my dream was to make it six months earlier than we get fired. We had been going to get fired. But when I may make it to 6 months, I may write in my resume that I labored at KROQ for six months. And that’s as huge as I may ever dream. After which we did break by means of, however solely after three or 4 strong years of making an attempt did we cease getting made enjoyable of and folks began truly listening. It’s a protracted, arduous highway in L.A. radio within the morning. It’s very tough and folks have the exhibits they’re comfy with they usually don’t change quite a bit. Once we first began, Mark & Brian had been big and everybody was calling us Mark & Brian wannabes. And we had been like, “we haven’t actually heard them, we’re not from right here. However we’re simply going to maintain doing our factor and see if we will make it by means of.” And we lastly did, nevertheless it was solely as a result of we had the time to do it. It was a distinct day.

It was an unbelievable experience.

It was actually loopy. My daughter stated, “Yeah, you actually have had a cartoon life.” That was an ideal approach to say it. The highs are method too excessive and the lows are method too low, and it’s all a curler coaster, and I wouldn’t commerce it for something on this planet. However I positive am drained.