Kroy Biermann Files For Divorce From Kim Zolciak Less Than Two Months After They Got Back Together:

Kim Zolciak as well as Kroy Biermann have messed up their attempt to get back together. The former NFL player filed papers to dissolve his marriage to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star just two months after they called off their divorce. On August 24, TMZ and People got copies of the papers from the court.

A person told the paper, “They’re being way too picky about who hasn’t paid their bills.” “They’re counting the number of pennies left. Page Six has asked Zolciak and Biermann’s representatives for their thoughts.

Before earlier this year, the couple had been married for 11 years. They both moved for divorce in May, saying that they had been living apart since April 30.

Documents show that they stated their relationship was “irreparably broken” and that there was no chance of getting back together.

Kim Asked For Main Physical Custody Of The Kids And Shared Legal Care Of Them:

At the time, Kim asked for main physical care of their children and shared legal control of them. Kroy, who was 37 at the time, was trying to get full physical and legal control. Later, the couple presented a united front over their family. On July 2, they were seen going to church with their children.

Representatives for both Biermann as well as Zolciak did not answer requests for comment right away. Biermann asked to be given “exclusive, temporary, as well as permanent possession and use of the marital residence” within Alpharetta.

“Petitioner Biermann demonstrates why Respondent Zolciak should not be allowed to return to the marital residence shortly after she moves out,” the papers said.

The 4 Children That Biermann As Well As Zolciak Have Together Are:

The former outside linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons also asked for “temporary and permanent” child support to help take care of the children. Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia as well as Kane, both 9, are Biermann and Zolciak’s children.

After the Fourth of July holiday, the reality star asked the Georgia court to drop the divorce case, court papers from July 7 show. Kroy’s lawyer said, “The couple is dropping their divorce case and trying to get back together.”

Kim, who is also the mother of 26-year-old Brielle and 21-year-old Ariana, appeared wearing her wedding ring once more a week later.

Fans took this as more proof that the pair was getting back on track. Still, even Andy Cohen was shocked that they were able to get back together.

Biermann As Well As Zolciak Owing The IRS Over One Million Dollars In Back Taxes From 2013, 2017, As Well As 2018:

“I was quite taken aback to hear that Kim as well as Kroy got again together,” the host of Watch What Happens Live said upon Radio Andy on July 10.

“I mean, I talked to her for about half an hour a couple of weeks prior, and it seemed like we couldn’t get along.” Representatives for Kroy and Kim asked for comments but haven’t heard again yet.

Continue scrolling for a full history of the couple’s split, which is getting more and more messy. Last month, they were seen going to church together nearby their home in the neighborhoods of Atlanta. This made it look like their marriage was getting better.

Fox News Digital found in May that Biermann as well as Zolciak owed the IRS over one million dollars in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017, as well as 2018. This was on top of their marriage problems.

The Couple’s Expensive Home In Georgia Was In Debt And Was Set To Be Sold At Auction In March:

It was said in February that the couple’s expensive Georgia home was in debt and would be sold at a public sale in March because Biermann and Zolciak had not paid back a $1.65 million loan they taken out against the property in 2012. But the sale for the default was later called off.

The couple tried to get back together, but it didn’t work out. Kroy moved for divorce again on August 24. He says that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and he wants full legal and physical care of their four children. He also wants child support and alimony.